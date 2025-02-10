Lil Wayne Fans Feel Vindicated Following Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

After Kendrick Lamar wrapped up his Super Bowl halftime performance in Lil Wayne's hometown of New Orleans yesterday (Sunday, February 9), a lot of fans shared both their astonishment and disappointment. Reactions to the extravaganza seem pretty split, and there's a particular sub-sect of Weezy fans who think that he could've done a much better job with this than K.Dot. Of course, that was one of the big debates that emerged when the Compton lyricist got the halftime slot to begin with, so it's no surprise that a lot of people are revisiting it now that we know what went down.

We will see if Lil Wayne ever addresses Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance, as he doesn't often hold his tongue when it comes to defending his rap peers. For example, he recently went at Kendrick Perkins for his jabs towards his Young Money protégé Nicki Minaj, although he obviously has many more reasons to shade Kendrick rather than defend him. But the New Orleans MC's most recent statements on the matter indicate that he doesn't really have a problem with him, but things are too vague to tell.

What Songs Did Kendrick Lamar Perform At The Super Bowl?

For those unaware, Kendrick Lamar's setlist for the Super Bowl halftime show consisted mostly of GNX-era cuts and those relating to the Drake battle, with a few DAMN. nods and an "All The Stars" rendition as well. Many fans expressed disappointment in this, as they wanted to see more classic hits from his catalog. However, others made the excuse that the pgLang creative already performed two of these during his last Super Bowl, but nevertheless, the point still stands. Lil Wayne definitely has a longer catalog of stadium-ready hits, although nothing was going to hit on this contemporary moment like "Not Like Us" did.

Why Didn't Lil Wayne Get The Super Bowl?