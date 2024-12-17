Lil Wayne Breaks Silence On Kendrick Lamar's "Wacced Out Murals" Reference

Weezy said he understands.

The Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar conflict has been a fascinating addendum to the Drake and Lamar battle. Lamar has made it clear that he does not respect the 6 God in any regard. Lil Wayne, on the other hand, is someone he grew up listening to. He even rapped about the irony of letting Weezy down on the first song of his new album, GNX. Fans have gone back and forth as to whether the reference was meant to be a diss towards Wayne or a tacit acknowledgment of the fact that he will be playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Lil Wayne's hometown. Well, Weezy has finally given his two cents on the matter.

Lil Wayne went on The Skip Bayless Show to explain what transpired between him and Kendrick Lamar. He absolved the Compton rapper of any fault in the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. He did not feel slighted by the fact that Dot referenced him by name on "wacced out murals." "Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud," Lamar spits. "Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down." Lil Wayne clarified that he had not actually heard the song prior to the Bayless interview. Upon having the lyrics read to him, however, he took it as a sign of mutual respect.

Lil Wayne Took Kendrick Lamar's Lyrics In Good Faith

"He's a fan like I'm a fan," the rapper stated. "He saw like everybody else, he saw how much it meant to me. I think that's all he mean." Lil Wayne went to say that he understood what Lamar meant, especially with regard to his hard work. "I understand those words," Weezy assured the host. "He made it there... His hard work is the reason he made it there." Wayne's good faith read of the song makes a lot of sense given that Kendrick Lamar dubbed him the "greatest" in a 2022 interview with The Coveteur.