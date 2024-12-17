Lil Wayne Squashes Super Bowl Beef With Kendrick Lamar After Phone Call

Weezy buried the hatchet.

Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar have always had respect for one another. Lamar grew up idolizing and emulating Weezy. The latter, meanwhile, tapped Lamar for a guest verse on his 2018 song "Mona Lisa." Tensions arose, however, when Lamar was announced as the performer at the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show in Lil Wayne's hometown of New Orleans. The Young Money titan voiced his frustration with the situation repeatedly via social media. In a new interview, however, Wayne confirms that he's on good terms with Kendrick Lamar following a phone conversation.

Lil Wayne discussed the Halftime Show controversy on The Skip Bayless Show. He acknowledged that Lamar had no control of the situation, and that he does not hold the rapper accountable for his anger. "Obviously, he can't control that," Weezy stated. "He didn't let me down, it ain't like he can control it." Weezy then revealed that he recently made a call to Kendrick Lamar to smooth things out. "I spoken to him, and I wished him all the best," the rapper noted. "[I] told him he better kill it." Skip Bayless went on to inquire about the reference Lamar made on his new song "wacced out murals."

Lil Wayne Claims He Wishes Kendrick Lamar "The Best"

On the GNX opener, K. Dot addressed the tension between him and Lil Wayne. "Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud," he rapped. "Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down." Skip Bayless asked whether Weezy had gotten a chance to discuss the intentionally behind these lyrics. The rapper felt no explanation was needed. He also, surprisingly, claimed that he had never heard the lyrics to "wacced out murals" before the host brought them to his intention. "That was my first time hearing," he claimed. "I understand those words."