Wack 100 Theorizes Kendrick Lamar Was Genuinely Hurt By Lil Wayne Drama

Wack 100 has shared his interpretation of "wacced out murals."

Wack 100 has weighed in on Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne's relationship after the release of the GNX track, "wacced out murals." On the song, Lamar raps about Wayne not celebrating the NFL selecting him to perform at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Speaking about the drama with VladTV, Wack theorized that Lamar was genuinely hurt that Wayne didn't congratulate him on landing the gig.

"He's pretty much saying like, 'Damn bro, why you couldn't congratulate me?' You can speak on how you were let down because you were looking to do the-- I wouldn't doubt if Wayne doing a Super Bowl next year... But alright, you let down. It would've been a good look for you in New Orleans or whatever, but I think it could've been followed by, 'You know Kendrick's my guy. He's been putting in a lot of work. I'm looking forward to seeing his performance.' ... Kendrick feels like he's got a relationship with Wayne. He's been in the lab with Wayne. He spoke about being motivated by Wayne's work ethic."

Kendrick Lamar Accepts "Best Rap Album" During Grammys

Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. © Robert Hanashiro, Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The interview comes after Wayne revealed that he's since had a phone call with Lamar. “I think he's a fan like I'm a fan of his music,” Wayne told Skip Bayless during an interview on Monday. “I think he just mean … he saw what everybody else [saw]. He saw how much it meant to me. I think that's all he means. Obviously, he can't control that, you know, so he didn't let me down. It ain't like he can control it or nothing.”

Wack 100 Speaks On Kendrick Lamar & Lil Wayne

The Super Bowl is scheduled to kick off on February 9, 2025. Check out Wack 100's full comments on the show as well as Kendrick Lamr and Lil Wayne's relationship below.

