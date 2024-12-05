Kendrick Lamar’s "GNX" Collaborators Enjoy Massive Uptick In Streaming Numbers

Lefty Gunplay, Dody6, and more are all getting more streams in recent weeks.

Kendrick Lamar's collaborators for his new album, GNX, are receiving a massive boost in streaming numbers, according to a new report from Billboard. Lamar's sixth studio album features appearances from AzChike, Dody6, Hitta J3, Peysoh, Roddy Ricch, Siete7x, SZA, Wallie the Sensei, Lefty Gunplay, and YoungThreat. GNX dropped last month and immediately debuted atop the Billboard 200 with five of its songs taking up the five highest spots on the Hot 100 chart.

"TV Off," which features up-and-coming rapper Lefty Gunplay, landed at No. 2 on the chart. Lefty’s catalog has spiked 84% in the time since GNX's release. To coincide with the highly-publicized collaboration, he dropped his own new album, Most Valuable Gangbanger. At No. 5 on the chart is the Dody6-assisted, “Hey Now." His catalog is up over 110% since the release of GNX.

Kendrick Lamar Accepts Grammy Award For "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"

Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. © Robert Hanashiro, Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lefty previously reflected on working with Kendrick Lamar on the album during an interview with Bootleg Kev shortly after its release. “We had to sign NDAs and they were like, ‘You’re going [in the studio] with Kendrick’ and it didn’t hit me ’til he walked in there and gave me a hug. He’s been locked in with me since April and he said that I’m the missing piece that the West Coast needed," he said at the time.

Lefty also confirmed that a deluxe version of the album is on the way. “He has some stuff. We did two, three songs. He has some stuff in the chamber. He told me that we’re going to work again, for sure. I know he’s got a deluxe version coming out. He’s very secretive," he said. Revisit Kendrick Lamar's collaboration with Lefty Gunplay below.