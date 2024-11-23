Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" Producer Reveals He Only Gave Him The Title Track Beat Days Ago

Kendrick Lamar dropped the project on Friday by surprise.

Kendrick Lamar apparently only received the beat for the title track from his new album, GNX, days before its release. Rascal, who is credited as one of the producers on the song, shared a text exchange of himself and Lamar on his Instagram in which he requested "some ignorant west sh*t." In doing so, Rascal noted that the back and forth was only "two days ago."

"I want it some ignorant west sh*t… I'm bout to hit the studio now," Lamar wrote in his full text message. When NFR Podcast reshared the post on X (formerly Twitter), fans expressed how impressed they were by the new effort. "Kendrick always chooses quality over quantity. It doesn’t matter how long it takes, he can record a whole album in a day. Goat for a reason," one fan replied. Others theorized that Lamar has another project on the way. "The stuff he talks about on the album, it’s clear he made this in about 2 months. I suspect another album is dropping very soon…" one user wrote.

Kendrick Lamar Accepts Grammy For Best Rap Album

Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. © Robert Hanashiro, Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

Lamar dropped the entirety of GNX on Friday as a complete surprise to fans. The project features appearances from AzChike, Deyra Barrera, Dody6, Hitta J3, Ink, Peysoh, Roddy Ricch, Sam Dew, Siete, SZA, Wallie the Sensei, and YoungThreat. On the production side, he worked primarily with Sounwave and Jack Antonoff as well as Rascal, Mustard, Sean Momberger, and more.

