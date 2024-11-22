Whitney Alford Shows Support For Kendrick Lamar's New Album "GNX"

The rapper's fiance is a fan.

Kendrick Lamar has done it again. The rapper completely shocked music listeners by dropping his new album on Friday morning. Nobody, not even Lamar's collaborators, saw it coming. The consensus among fans is that the Compton legend delivered a stellar and surprisingly catchy body of work. He has moved on from his highly controversial feud with Drake, and refocused on what he does best. Longtime Lamar heads aren't the only ones who are loving GNX, though. The rapper's fiancee, Whitney Alford, also took to social media to make her admiration for the album known.

Whitney Alford posted the GNX album cover on her Instagram Story, along with three hearts. She didn't provide any text, but the co-sign spoke for itself. Kendrick Lamar's relationship with Whitney Alford has been a major talking point throughout 2024. Drake leveled several serious allegations at Dot during their feud, and many of them had to do with Alford. The 6 God accused Lamar of being estranged and living apart from Alford and their two children. He also accused the rapper of being physically violent with his longtime fiancee. "They hired a crisis management team," Drake rapped. "To clean up the fact that you beat on your queen."

Whitney Alford Reposted Her Fiance's Album On IG

"Not Like Us" shifted the narrative, though. Kendrick Lamar's number one diss took the culture by storm, and Whitney Alford went along for the ride. She appeared at the Pop Out show on Juneteenth, where Dot played "Not Like Us" a whopping five times to L.A. fans. She also appeared in the video for "Not Like Us," dancing alongside her children. Whitney Alford has not publicly spoken on the Lamar vs. Drake feud, but she has made it clear through her actions that she supports her partner.