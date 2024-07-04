Kendrick Lamar's Fiancée Whitney Alford Will Appear In "Not Like Us" Video

Dot is pulling out all the stops.

Kendrick Lamar is really building up the anticipation. The rapper played "Not Like Us" five times during his "Pop Out" show on Juneteenth. He followed that staggering performance with a music video shoot in Compton. An official release date for the "Not Like Us" video has not yet been announced. That said, the rapper has blessed us with teaser photos from the anticipated video. Some of them are predictable, like the crowd shots of Compton citizens. Others, however, are a bit more surprising.

One of the most striking photos released in relation to the video is Kendrick Lamar and his family. The rapper can be seen posing alongside his fiancee, Whitney Alford, and their two children. All four of them are staring into the camera. It's a pose that evokes the artwork for To Pimp a Butterfly or the collector's edition of DAMN, given the stark, black-and-white color scheme. Those who have been following the K. Dot and Drake beef, however, know that Alford's presence is huge. Drake accused Lamar of abusing his fiancee and being estranged from his family on "Family Matters." He also alleged that Lamar's son was actually fathered by his manager, Dave Free.

Kendrick Lamar's Kids Also Appear In The Teaser Photos

Whitney Alford has not commented on these accusations. She has, however, shown support for Kendrick Lamar since the beef "ended." Alford attended the aforementioned "Pop Out" show. She was spotted in the audience alongside her two children. She also, famously, provided narration for Lamar on the 2022 double album, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. The rapper delved into his various failings as a partner on the album, especially when it came to infidelities. Alford and Lamar have not aired out their current situation via social media, so it's unclear what their current dynamic is.