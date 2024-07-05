Social Media Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's Fiancé Whitney Alford Being In "Not Like Us" Video

Kendrick claps back at accusations by featuring his fiance.

Whitney Alford appears in the "Not Like Us" video, and fans are here for it. Social media is claiming that Kendrick Lamar has once again, taken home the victory in regards to the Drake beef. For Kendrick, he's proven that he's not just a lyricist, but he's also a visual storyteller. Since the debut of his new music video, "Not Like Us," today, social media has been on fire with reactions. People are loving it. While the hip-hop beef has been going on for the last few months, listeners have been taking sides and waiting to see what comes next. In fact, now that the music video is here, fans are meticulously analyzing each moment and detail of the video. Each frame is receiving thorough attention and scrutiny from viewers worldwide.

One of the most striking elements of the video is the appearance of his fiancée, Whitney Alford, alongside their children. This visual representation serves as a direct response to recent claims made by Drake in his diss track "Family Matters," where he took aim at Lamar's relationship with Alford. In "Family Matters," Drake made several accusations about Lamar's family life. He suggested issues between Lamar and Alford that painted Lamar in a negative light. However, Lamar's "Not Like Us" video flips this narrative on its head. Furthermore, the video showcases Lamar and Alford dancing together with their children. This scene not only completely rebuttals Drake's insinuations but also reinforces the two's dynamic of a happy family.

Fans Are Happy To See Whitney Alford In Video

Social media reactions to the video have been supportive of Lamar's portrayal. Many fans have highlighted the contrast between Drake's accusations and the wholesome depiction of Lamar's family in "Not Like Us." One commenter noted, "Kendrick’s family is so cute 😭❤️," capturing the sentiment echoed by many who appreciate the authenticity and positivity showcased in the video. The significance of Alford's presence cannot be overstated. By appearing in the video, Alford sends a clear message of support and unity.

Furthermore, this stands in stark contrast to Drake's accusations. What do you guys think? Is this a deliberate move by Lamar to address any misconceptions about his personal life? Have you got a chance to see the "Not Like Us" video? Is there any way Drake could respond from this? Share your thoughts on HNHH!