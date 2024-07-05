Kendrick Lamar & Drake Fans React To Dave Free Co-Directing "Not Like Us" Music Video

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: (L-R) Dave Meyers, Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free pose with Video of the Year, Best Hip Hop, Best Cinematography, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects for 'Humble' in the press room at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Dave Free was an integral part of Drake's disses against Kendrick Lamar, but folks think that this narrative is falling flatter than ever.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" music video is taking the world by storm right now, and there are a lot of details for fans to gush and complain about. Moreover, one of the key aspects of the video relating to Drake's disses against K.Dot is the co-direction from Dave Free. You probably remember all of the allegations that Drizzy made about Free, Kendrick's creative collaborator, and the Compton lyricist's partner Whitney Alford, their kids, the abuse allegations, all of that. Well, a lot of fans think that this narrative is all but moot now, as Free's been happy to support his friend throughout all this and even appeared in the visuals.

In addition, Whitney herself popped out during the "Not Like Us" music video alongside her two kids with Kendrick Lamar. This has all led to a lot of Drake-bashing online, and whether warranted or not, it's combating the claims that he had in cuts like "Family Matters" and "The Heart Part 6." Of course, this is all just optics, and we have no way to really verify whether either battling MC's claims against the other is true at all. But there's an Internet and culture game to play here, and fans are using these visuals' ammo to decide on a winner.

Read More: The Best Moments From Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Music Video

Fans Are Loving Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free's Direction For Drake Diss Video

However, even with all the hype behind Kendrick Lamar's music video, we can't imagine that "Not Like Us" made Drake break much of a sweat. After all, he was partying with Michael Rubin and a whole slew of celebrities at his White Party on Fourth of July, the day that the visuals dropped. As such, we predict that the 6ix God will probably make some cheeky post trolling Kendrick or downplaying the new release. Still, it's got to sting to see folks revel in your downfall, as you can see some folks doing in the reactions down below.

More Fans React To Dave Free's Co-Directing Credit On "Not Like Us"

Meanwhile, this new "Not Like Us" music video also built up even more hype for more new Kendrick Lamar music on the way. The teased West Coast banger at the start of it has fans foaming at the mouth, so we'll see whether it actually manifests into something. Perhaps this will be the final chapter in this installment of the greatest rap beef since Jay-Z and Nas. It's changing the context of previous disses, dismantling narratives, and suggesting what could be next in the future.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Music Video Teasers Have Drake Fans Up In Arms

