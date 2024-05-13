Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar: DJ Akademiks Alleges Drake Lied About Dave Free & Whitney Alford Affair

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been beefing for what feels like a full month and a half. Overall, the feud has been going on for over 10 years, but the climax has finally taken place. Following the release of "Not Like Us" and "The Heart Part 6," it was clear that Lamar had won the war. Although he still has some allegations to address, it has been made abundantly clear that fans are feeling Kendrick's output more. It has been a rough week for Drake, and it could get a whole lot worse if "Not Like Us" becomes the number one song in the world.

Yesterday, DJ Akademiks was on stream and once again, it was not looking good for Drake. At one point, Akademiks spoke on some of the lies that were spewed during the feud. In the eyes of Ak, Kendrick certainly lied on Drake during multiple points. However, as it pertains to Drake, he noted that the Dave Free and Whitney Alford claims were completely false. As many of you know, Drake kept trying to say that Dave Free and Whitney Alford had a child together. He doubled down on this in the cover art for "The Heart Part 6," although it's clear that this was just a narrative device.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Breaks One Of Drake's Spotify Records With A Drake Diss Track

DJ Akademiks Spills The Beans On Drake

Of course, this lie brings a lot of credibility issues to Drake's side of the beef. Now, fans are questioning everything Drake said. Furthermore, fans now believe that "The Heart Part 6" is officially the worst song in the feud as it has been proven false. For now, the only allegation against Kendrick that is sticking, is the domestic violence claims. Kendrick has yet to say anything on this front, and fans are definitely concerned about the validity of the allegations.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this looks particularly bad for Drizzy right now? What do you make of DJ Akademiks seemingly going against Drake heavily, for the first time in the battle? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Drake's "Scary Hours" Mixtapes, Ranked