Drake Seemingly Lied About Feeding Kendrick Lamar With Fake Daughter Information, DJ Akademiks Reveals

Overall, Drake is in a bad spot right now. This is due to the fact that Kendrick Lamar came through with a blowout victory in their beef. "Not Like Us" is about to be the biggest song in the world and it has even beaten some of Drake's Spotify records. Moreover, "The Heart Part 6" has been clowned all week thanks to its poor attempts at refuting the things Kendrick alleged on his songs. In "The Heart Part 6," Drake also claims that he fed Kendrick the information about an 11-year-old daughter. This is a narrative that was prevalent on Twitter, and Drake co-opted it for his song in an attempt to make Kendrick look bad.

Some took Drizzy at his word in all of this, while others were incredibly skeptical. Well, it seems like the skeptics have come away with the win on this one. In the latest stream from DJ Akademiks, the hip-hop commentator admits that Drake's team had no idea where Kendrick got the 11-year-old daughter information from. This essentially alleges that Drake made up the whole OVO mole narrative. As for where Kendrick really got his information from, that remains to be seen. One could speculate that he allegedly fabricated it in an attempt to make OVO scramble and implode from the inside out.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Breaks One Of Drake's Spotify Records With A Drake Diss Track

Drake Was Stunned By Daughter Revelation

Either way, Drake has been called out on two lies so far. The other involves his claims that Dave Free and Whitney Alford may have had a child together. DJ Akademiks debunked this claim on the very same stream. Needless to say, "The Heart Part 6" is not aging very well right now. That said, Drake has yet to comment on what Akademiks said on his stream. Only time will tell if that is going to change.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this completely invalidates everything Drake said on "The Heart Part 6?" Do you think that Drizzy is going to come out and say something after all of these revelations from DJ Akademiks? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Drake's "Scary Hours" Mixtapes, Ranked