Drake Seems To Wave The White Flag With New Instagram Story Post

Well, after almost two months of build-up, a full week of warfare, and about 11 years of anticipation, it seems like the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef is over. Moreover, the latter just posted the following message on his Instagram Story, captioning a painting of a lone samurai against an army with: "Good times. Summer vibes up next." Of course, this is a pretty vague message, although the painting itself seems to reference the "20v1" that The Boy rapped about on "Push Ups" when much of the industry went against him. But what about this beef was exactly "good times," and what does he mean by "summer vibes"?

According to some Drake fans who commented under the post below, they're expecting some more bangers from him in the summertime to get back on schedule, prove his hit-making ability, and knock that "Not Like Us" diss track off the charts. They believe he won the battle by dropping "The Heart Part 6," which Kendrick Lamar hasn't responded to at press time. No matter where you fall on that debate, it's fair to say that any victory was not just a close call, but a pretty dark one considering the allegations they levied at each other. Also, things got really serious in the Toronto superstar's personal life in ways that aren't directly connected to the beef, but surely made things more stressful.

Drake's Latest Instagram Story

Furthermore, it's fair to say that both Drake and Kendrick Lamar's next moves will carry a different sort of weight compared to the usual excitement around their drops. Fans will likely reach across the galaxy for subliminal diss theories, rejoice when Aubrey Graham makes a hit song, and unpack any elusive statement from Mr. Morale. They both gained incredible commercial success and record-breaking achievements as a result of their battle. At least for now, and in the traditional rap battle sense, it seems like things are done.

Meanwhile, us fans are debating what the best song and diss was out of all of this, as well as whether Drake or Kendrick Lamar came out on top. What would be your picks for these debates? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments section down below. We'll have to wait and see how this event evolves in contemporary hip-hop history, and whether there is an epilogue to this story.

