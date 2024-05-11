Charlamagne Tha God Picks His Best Diss & Best Song In The Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef

Now that the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef seems to be over, everyone is chiming in on who they think won and who came out with the better material. Of course, on that last point, a lot of people are distinguishing between two different categories: which was the better diss track, and which was the better song overall. That's what Andrew Schulz, Charlamagne Tha God, and company debated in the clip below, and they also gave some interesting reasoning as to why they think there's a winner. Whether or not you agree or disagree with The Breakfast Club co-host's take, you can't deny that it's a very tough race either way.

"'Family Matters' is probably the best record [diss track]. 'Not Like Us' is the best song," Charlamagne Tha God remarked. "Yeah, 'Not Like Us' is the best song. 'Not Like Us' is the best bop. Nah [Drake didn't win]. He lost because of f***ing strategy. I don't know if I really count 'Like That' or 'First Person Shooter.' I don't know why y'all got '7 Minute Drill' by J. Cole even up there, I don't know why y'all got 'Show Of Hands' up there [with Future, A$AP Rocky, and Metro Boomin], I don't know why y'all got 'All To Myself' [with Future, The Weeknd and Metro Boomin].

Charlamagne Tha God Praises Both Drake & Kendrick Lamar For Their Battle

"None of that matters," Charlamagne Tha God continued. "We're talking about Kendrick and Drake. We're talking about Kendrick Lamar and Aubrey Graham. That's who we talking about. So if anything, I would keep 'Like That.' No, it doesn't ['7 Minute Drill' doesn't exist anymore]. I would keep 'Like That' and then 'Push Ups.' Then I would go into 'Taylor Made Freestyle.' Then I would go into 'Euphoria,' '6:16 In LA,' 'Family Matters,' 'Meet The Grahams.' And then 'Not Like Us,' and then 'The Heart Part 6.'"

Meanwhile, Drake is coming back out of the woodwork to ask the helicopters around his house to quiet down, and Kendrick Lamar is still quiet throughout it all. Maybe there will be an epilogue round to all this that brings more tracks, but it seems unlikely at press time. For now, let us know what your picks for the winner, the best diss, and the best song are down in the comments section down below. We'll see whether this is really the end.

