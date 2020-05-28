best songs
- MusicGrammys 2024 In Hip-Hop/R&B: Who Will Win & Who Should Win?Nas or Travis Scott? Coco Jones or Victoria Monét? There are many tough decisions to make, and a lot of outcomes to consider.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music7 Essential YFN Lucci Songs You Need To Stream Right NowLucci’s music has received a considerable boost since his recent arrest. By Demi Phillips
- MusicBreaking Down Yasiin Bey's Most Influential TracksYasiin’s lyrics have rendered him one of the most astute rappers to hold a mic.By Demi Phillips
- MusicJuice WRLD's Essential VersesWhether it's a lyrical onslaught or melodic meandering, the Chicago native's pen is among the most emotionally potent in the modern era.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBest ASAP Rocky Songs: Canal St, F**kin Problems And MoreExplore ASAP Rocky's best songs, from "Canal St." to "F**kin' Problems," and discover the evolution of this hip-hop icon's sound.By Jake Skudder
- MusicBest 50 Cent Songs: Candy Shop, In Da Club, and MoreExplore the best of 50 Cent's music, from iconic hits like 'In Da Club' to introspective tracks, showcasing his impact on hip-hop.By Jake Skudder
- MusicBest 2 Chainz Songs: Drake, Big Sean, Nicki Minaj and MoreExplore the best of 2 Chainz's hits, featuring collaborations with Drake, ASAP Rocky, and Nicki Minaj, and his journey in hip-hop.By Jake Skudder
- MusicTimbaland's 7 Biggest ProductionsTimbaland’s had a chokehold on the music industry in the 2000s.By Demi Phillips
- MusicSwizz Beatz Recalls The Making Of "Party Up" With DMX: "It’s The Biggest Song We Ever Made"Swizz Beatz gives us insight into how he crafted a classic with DMX. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJoey Bada$$ And Statik Selektah's Best SongsJoey Bada$$ and Statik Selektah have appeared on each other's albums for the past ten years. Here is a look at their best songs.By Wyatt Westlake
- Original ContentFreddie Gibbs's Best SongsFreddie Gibbs has consistently put out a high volume of quality music. Here is a list of his best songs.By Wyatt Westlake
- Original ContentASAP Rocky Songs: Best 8 Of All TimeBefore the anticipated rollout of A$AP Rocky's next project, we're analyzing some of his essential tracks. By Caleb Hardy
- Original ContentKaytranada's Essential TracksToday, we're taking a look at essential tracks from Montreal super-producer Kaytranada. By Caleb Hardy
- SongsThe Best Flavor Flav Songs, RankedHip-Hop's veteran, Flavor Flav's best songs of all time according to us. By Ruby Adele
- SongsKodak Black's Best SongsWhat is your favorite Kodak Black song?By Ferri Trust
- SongsThe Best Female Rap & Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022Females That Started the Rap & Hip-Hop Game.By Molly Byrne
- MusicVictoria Monét's Top 5 SongsToday, we're taking a look at some of the talented Victoria Monet's best songs. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicPop Smoke's Best SongsPop Smoke was one of the most unique rappers of our generation, re-popularizing the drill scene in New York. Today, we review his best songs. By Caleb Hardy
- Original ContentNicki Minaj's Best SongsFrom her debut mixtapes to the present-day, Nicki Minaj has been one of the most relevant artists out. Today, we take a look at some of her best songs to date. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicKXNG Crooked Names His Top Eminem & Slaughterhouse TracksKXNG Crooked takes to Twitter to share a list of his top Eminem tracks and his top Slaughterhouse tracks. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentAll Eminem & 50 Cent Collabs, RankedAs Eminem and 50 Cent remain one of hip-hop's most iconic duos, here is a comprehensive breakdown of every single collaboration they've ever done. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentTop 40 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs Of 2020With 2020 coming to an end, we've collected forty of the hottest songs of the year, with cuts from Lil Baby, Eminem, Lil Wayne, and more. By HNHH Staff
- Original ContentDMX Went To Hell And Back On "Stop Being Greedy"With countless hits to his name, DMX delivered a career-defining record with the morally complex and haunting "Stop Being Greedy." By Mitch Findlay