Timbaland's 7 Biggest Productions

Timbaland has created many timeless productions over the course of his decades-long career, and it looks like some new music is on the way. His musical journey began as one half of a rap duo but from the early '90s onward, Timbaland went into music production. Since then he has released hit after hit with an array of renowned artists: from Missy Elliott, Aaliyah, Justin Timberlake, and Madonna, to Jay-Z and even Björk.

His productions have since earned him the status of an icon, and Timbaland remains one of the most successful music producers of all time. Moreover, he boasts many chart-topping collaborations and successful solo albums like 2007's 3x Platinum Shock Value, featuring hits like “Give It To Me,” “Apologize,” and “The Way I Are.” More recently, Timbaland gained recognition when he co-founded the influential Verzuz series with Swizz Beatz, an online Hip Hop battle that burgeoned into a cultural phenomenon during the pandemic in 2020. Nonetheless, Timbaland will always be revered for his awesome productions Here are seven of them that have withstood the test of time.

7. “Pony”- Ginuwine (1996)

Ginuwine’s debut single, “Pony” came before his album Ginuwine... The Bachelor. Nevertheless, it is by far one of the most iconic in the collection. “Pony” was also a monumental hit, both commercially and critically. It remains among the greatest R&B tracks ever recorded and is hailed as a Timbaland classic. Furthermore, this track marked a significant milestone for Timbaland, becoming one of his earliest acclaimed R&B productions. “Pony” peaked at the sixth spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Moreover, it secured the second spot on the Billboard Hot R&B Singles chart.

6. “The Way I Are”- Timbaland Ft. Keri Hilson (2007)

"The Way I Are” was a part of the successful Shock Value album. By the mid-2000s, Timbaland was already synonymous with stellar productions, and this song became a hit in no time. Keri Hilson featured on the song, which was co-written with Danja, The Clutch, and Candice Nelson. “The Way I Are” hit the third spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Moreover, it was a commercial juggernaut, selling over three million units. This track became Timbaland's second top-five single and his second-longest-running single in the country, following “Apologize.”

5. “Cry Me A River”- Justin Timberlake (2002)

This epic ballad by Justin Timberlake was a passionate exploration of the complexities of a turbulent breakup. Co-written by Timbaland, the soulful beat and polished production led to the song being a massive hit. The track soared to number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, securing a Grammy win for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2004. Internationally, “Cry Me A River” earned a Song Of The Year nomination at the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards. One of his biggest productions to date, Timbaland's futuristic production contributed greatly to the song’s sexy appeal. Furthermore, his artistic collaboration with Timberlake cemented "Cry Me A River” as one of the biggest hits of the 2000s.

4. “Work It”- Missy Elliott (2002)

Timbaland's production work for Missy Elliott has birthed Hip Hop gems, especially the iconic single “Work It.” Debuting on the US Billboard Hot 100 at number 75 on September 14, 2002, it swiftly climbed the chart, claiming the Airplay Gainer status in its second and third weeks at numbers 42 and 24, respectively. Within five weeks, it stormed into the top ten, peaking at number 8. It also held the number 2 spot for ten weeks, topping the Billboard Hot R&B/HipHop Songs chart for five weeks and earning a Grammy nod for Best Rap Song.

3. “Try Again”- Aaliyah (1996)

The futuristic productions of Timbaland broke the glass ceiling in the 2000s. Aaliyah's “Try Again" was originally part of the Romeo Must Die soundtrack until it emerged as a standalone hit. A major reason for that was the song's captivating intro, which was a sample of Timbaland's rendition of Eric B & Rakim's "I Know You Got Soul.” Aaliyah clinched a 2001 Grammy nod for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance with the track, recognized for both critical acclaim and commercial triumph. Dominating the Billboard Hot 100, it hit a milestone, when it rose to number one solely through airplay.

2. “Promiscuous”- Nelly Furtado (2006)

Timbaland did not only produce Nelly Furtado's “Promiscuous,” he also appeared in the music video as quite the charming figure. The song was a successful single from Furtado's album Loose. “Promiscuous” also earned Best Pop Single of the Year at the 2006 Billboard Music Awards. Debuting at number 64 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May 2006, it reached number one on July 8, marking Furtado's first chart-topper. Moreover the single held the peak position for six weeks. It was also certified platinum by the RIAA for over a million digital sales.

1. “Sexyback”- Justin Timberlake (2006)

Featured on the successful album FutureSex/LoveSounds, this collaboration between Timbaland and Justin Timberlake remains one of the former’s most innovative and eclectic productions to date. “SexyBack” quickly rose to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, reigning for an impressive seven weeks after its release. The single also won a Grammy for Best Dance Recording and earned Justin Timberlake the People's Choice Award for Favorite R&B song. Furthermore, he earned the Male Artist of the Year award at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards.

