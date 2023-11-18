Timbaland Is Gearing Up For A New Album, Collabs With VITA For “Desire”

Timbaland is one of the most respected producers of all time. However, he did catch some heat for his recent comments about Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's old fling. The controversial comments came shortly after the pop singer released her tell-all memoir a few weeks ago. He publicly apologized on social media and things seem to have settled down.

On the flip side, his music career continues to go strong. He recently released a fun party banger with Anna Margo. "My Way" was an effortless mix of early 2000s and modern R&B. The only producer who can do that so effectively is Timbaland. Now, we know that this has the potential to be the lead single for his forthcoming album, Textbook Timbo.

Listen To "Desire" By Timbaland And VITA

This would be his first since his 2009 record, Shock Value II. He seems to be grabbing bubbling talent for this record. One of those is VITA, a singer with some effortless and smooth vocal chops. Timbaland is bringing another sonically rich dancefloor-ready banger, "Desire." This one will make you want to grab your significant other to the middle of the club and dance the night away, up close and personal.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Timbaland and VITA, "Desire?" Is this the better of the two tracks that Timbaland has put out as of late? What is your favorite beat that he has ever made?

Quotable Lyrics:

Front on me, yeah, ain't about it, baby

You ain't givin' nothin' I need

(Talk to mе, girl)

I don't believe you whеn you say that you're a wild one

'Cause you ain't never make my love come down, baby

Yeah, you know that it's real when I say that I'm a wild one

