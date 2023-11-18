Drake & Lil Wayne Are Lyrical Masters On Our New “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update

Other amazing rap releases this week came from Danny Brown, Lil Durk and the OTF crew, Mozzy, and Jay Rock. Which one’s your favorite?

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Drake & Lil Wayne Are Lyrical Masters On Our New “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update

Our Fire Emoji playlist update has a little something for everyone: tough-as-nails rap, lyrical mastery, wavy instrumentals, and everything in between. Moreover, we've rounded up the best of the best hip-hop releases this week that are making a big splash right now. Unsurprisingly, Drake leads the pack with his For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition project, which is essentially Scary Hours 3. For this, he went in a deep lyrical bag that many fans missed, and showed that he's still a great writer. If you want the standouts, we'd recommend the Alchemist-produced "Wick Man" and the J. Cole-assisted "Evil Ways."

However, that's far from the only collection of tracks that hit hard this week on Fire Emoji. After much anticipation and solid singles, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz finally unveiled Welcome 2 Collegrove, a collaborative sequel to their 2016 album. One of its more up-tempo and hard-hitting cuts, "G6," displays Tunechi and the artist formerly known as Tity Boi with a lot of fire on the mic. With features from the likes of 21 S*vage, Usher, Benny The Butcher, that heat is very consistent and apparent throughout the tracklist.

Read More: Drake “Scary Hours 3” Production Credits

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Regardless of these solid releases, there's one album that dropped this week that took the crown for Fire Emoji's best release: Danny Brown's new album, Quaranta. If you didn't like him before, give this project a listen: it's the most uniquely somber, personal, but nevertheless hopeful and charismatic thing he's ever dropped. There's a more solid balance than ever between the Detroit MC's wild energy and introspection, which the track "Dark Sword Angel" perfectly exemplifies. While other MCs hit 40 and get old, he proves that it's only a question of getting older, not worse.

Meanwhile, there were a few notable singles to shout out this week, such as Jay Rock and Bongo ByTheWay's triumphant and horn-driven "Still That Way." Also, Mozzy came through with a passionate and bouncy banger with "FREE JUJU." Finally, if you're looking for gritty and grounded Chicago drill, Lil Durk and his OTF crew released the 11-song effort, Nightmare In The Trenches, on which "I'm The Type" is a menacing and relentless highlight. Let us know what your favorite release of these was- as well as what we missed- in the comments below. Stream our Fire Emoji playlist above and stick around on HNHH for more great rap releases around the clock.

Read More: Jay Rock Refutes Rumors Of Internal Drama At TDE Label

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.