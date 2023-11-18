Drake & Lil Wayne Are Lyrical Masters On Our New “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update

Our Fire Emoji playlist update has a little something for everyone: tough-as-nails rap, lyrical mastery, wavy instrumentals, and everything in between. Moreover, we've rounded up the best of the best hip-hop releases this week that are making a big splash right now. Unsurprisingly, Drake leads the pack with his For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition project, which is essentially Scary Hours 3. For this, he went in a deep lyrical bag that many fans missed, and showed that he's still a great writer. If you want the standouts, we'd recommend the Alchemist-produced "Wick Man" and the J. Cole-assisted "Evil Ways."

However, that's far from the only collection of tracks that hit hard this week on Fire Emoji. After much anticipation and solid singles, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz finally unveiled Welcome 2 Collegrove, a collaborative sequel to their 2016 album. One of its more up-tempo and hard-hitting cuts, "G6," displays Tunechi and the artist formerly known as Tity Boi with a lot of fire on the mic. With features from the likes of 21 S*vage, Usher, Benny The Butcher, that heat is very consistent and apparent throughout the tracklist.

Read More: Drake “Scary Hours 3” Production Credits

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Regardless of these solid releases, there's one album that dropped this week that took the crown for Fire Emoji's best release: Danny Brown's new album, Quaranta. If you didn't like him before, give this project a listen: it's the most uniquely somber, personal, but nevertheless hopeful and charismatic thing he's ever dropped. There's a more solid balance than ever between the Detroit MC's wild energy and introspection, which the track "Dark Sword Angel" perfectly exemplifies. While other MCs hit 40 and get old, he proves that it's only a question of getting older, not worse.

Meanwhile, there were a few notable singles to shout out this week, such as Jay Rock and Bongo ByTheWay's triumphant and horn-driven "Still That Way." Also, Mozzy came through with a passionate and bouncy banger with "FREE JUJU." Finally, if you're looking for gritty and grounded Chicago drill, Lil Durk and his OTF crew released the 11-song effort, Nightmare In The Trenches, on which "I'm The Type" is a menacing and relentless highlight. Let us know what your favorite release of these was- as well as what we missed- in the comments below. Stream our Fire Emoji playlist above and stick around on HNHH for more great rap releases around the clock.

Read More: Jay Rock Refutes Rumors Of Internal Drama At TDE Label