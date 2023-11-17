Jay Rock And Bongo ByTheWay Come Through With Epic Horn-Backed Single “Still That Way”

Jay Rock's career has been at a bit of a standstill since 2018. However, he is looking to return to form very soon. Over the past several months, the Cali rapper has been treating fans to some singles. But, these are not just loosies, these will be a part of his upcoming record.

There is not a ton of knowledge about his fourth studio album right now. What we do know is that is expected to drop sometime next year. In addition to that, we have the cover art and a few singles. Jay put out the first teaser to it with "Too Fast (Pull Over)" with Anderson .Paak and Latto.

Listen To "Still That Way" By Jay Rock And Bongo ByTheWay

Since then, Jay has released two more tracks, including a YouTube-exclusive freestyle. Now, he is back with a new cut from Eastside with "Still That Way." This one features production from Bongo ByTheWay. While Jay is bringing loads of energy, the highlight is the horn-backed beat. It adds to the speaker-thumping feeling and it might be the best single from the project so far.

What are your initial thoughts on Jay Rock and Bongo ByTheWay's brand-new single, "Still That Way?" Is this Jay's best single from his upcoming record, Eastside Johnny*? Will this be the best album he has ever put out? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Jay Rock, as well as all of the best song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

Blood on my hands, ain't no dirt on my body

Whip big body (Big)

Spin the block, it'll be a real big problem (Bop)

Whole lot of products (Woo)

B****, that's somethin', you don't know nothin' 'bout it (No)

Still that way, you n****s ain't built that way (Nah)

