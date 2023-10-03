Jay Rock Is Taking Control Of His Life On New “Ambition (Freestyle)”

One of the first members of TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment), Jay Rock, has remained fairly dormant over the past five years or so. The last full-length offering we heard from him was his 2018 record, Redemption. You had solid tracks on there. From "The Bloodiest," "OSOM" with J. Cole, to "Wow Freestyle" with Kendrick Lamar, there was plenty of quality to be heard. Since then, though, Rock has put on some loose collaborations and singles. However, we did hear some rumblings that the West Coast artist would be dropping a new project soon.

We do not know any dates yet, but the album is expected to be called Eastside Johnny. Rock might have given us two lead singles from this LP earlier this year. The fun hit "Too Fast (Pull Over)" with Latto and Anderson .Paak, with production from Mustard, was released in July. Then, before that, was "Eastside" with Kal Banx. Now, we could possibly be hearing the third track with "Ambition (Freestyle)."

Listen To "Ambition (Freestyle)" From Jay Rock

The song is only about a minute and a half long but Rock makes the most of the short runtime. He spits very aggressively and with urgency. Jay wants to make it clear that he is on his own path to success and he is going to do whatever it takes. "No myth, no fable, witness the rise of a beast / Gotta live it up, you only get one / Nothing's impossible, I'm grinding 'til the mission is done." Hopefully, that mission is dropping his new album, because it is sounding great so far.

What are your initial thoughts on Jay Rock's newest single, "Ambition (Freestyle)?" Do you think this will make the final cut for his upcoming album Eastside Johnny? When do you believe we will get this project? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Jay Rock and all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm controlling my fate

Had to jump off the trail

No more running in place

Lockin' somethin they dread

Look it's all in their face

N****s ain't loving the fake

