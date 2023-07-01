Jay Rock Recruits Latto & Anderson .Paak On “Too Fast (Pull Over)”

Jay Rock just dropped a banger with the help of Anderson .Paak and Latto.

Jay Rock has been with TDE for quite some time now. Overall, he is one of their best artists, and fans have been waiting for him to deliver a new project. Although, long wait times between TDE projects are pretty commonplace at this point. Regardless, the man has been teasing a new project as of late. We got a new single from him a few weeks ago. Moreover, in an interview, he said the new album had all hits and no skips.

Of course, this is a pretty big promise to make. Once you make a declaration like this, you have to be able to deliver. Thankfully, Jay Rock is someone who is known for coming through with quality music. Consequently, fans are pretty confident that this new project is going to be absolutely killer. Well, on Friday, Jay Rock dropped off a new single, that pretty well guarantees that this album is going to be filled with catchy songs.

Jay Rock x Anderson .Paak x Latto

This new song called “Too Fast (Pull Over)” features the likes of Anderson .Paak and Latto. Firstly, .Paak handles the hook here, while Jay Rock and Latto provide spirited verses. The production is incredibly catchy and it helps drive the song forward. However, the performances from all three artists here are truly off the charts. Overall, you could make the argument that this is one of the best hip-hop singles of the entire year thus far.

Let us know your thoughts on this new Jay Rock song, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists. Especially during the summer months when everyone seems to release a new project.

Quotable Lyrics:

Move and move, you’re too slow, bruh (Slow, bruh)
Update, time to V8 the motor (Motor)
Everybody askin’ where I get the dope from (Dope)
Update, I ain’t never told no one (Hey)

