Jay Rock is back with his latest single, “Eastside,” featuring Kal Banx. The release of the new song marks Rock’s first new single in five years. Back in 2018, Jay Rock released his third studio album and major label debut, Redemption. The album featured the biggest hit songs of his career, including “King’s Dead” and “Win.” The former earned Jay Rock his first Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance in 2019.

In the wake of his new single, Jay Rock has been teasing his upcoming fourth studio album. Speaking about his forthcoming release, Jay Rock promised “good quality music” with “no skips.” When it comes to Jay Rock’s consistency over the years, the expectations for his next release are high. We have compiled a list of his best songs to commemorate Jay Rock’s return. This list draws from Jay Rock’s discography, including his three studio albums. Take a look at the list below, ranked from least to greatest.

5. “Hood Gone Love It” feat. Kendrick Lamar (2011)

“Hood Gone Love It” is a quintessentially west coast hip hop song from Jay Rock’s 2011 debut album, Follow Me Home. J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League produced the anthemic track. Jay Rock represents his hood in his hometown of Watts, California, rapping with a tough yet relaxed delivery. Kendrick Lamar shines on the song with a choppy and rhyme scheme-heavy verse.

He raps as if he does not need to take a single breath. Jay Rock and Kendrick depict scenes of poverty and crime in their verses, but the song is still celebratory as they embrace where they come from. “Hood Gone Love It” is one of many songs the Black Hippy collaborators have made together.

4. “Easy Bake” feat. Kendrick Lamar & SZA (2015)

“Easy Bake” is yet another phenomenal display of Jay Rock’s and Kendrick Lamar’s chemistry. The song is a hectic exchange of bars between the two over a slowly bouncing trap beat. Outside of Black Hippy, “Easy Bake” is easily one the best songs Jay Rock and Kendrick have made together because they naturally flow off one another. I

f the first part of the song was not exciting enough, the track shifts into a funky, choppy instrumental made for summertime cruising. SZA contributes one of her best vocal performances, and Jay Rock spits another verse. On the remix to “Easy Bake,” titled “Traffic Jam,” Kendrick Lamar also contributes another verse.

Much like “Easy Bake,” “Wanna Ride” is a song with unexpected beat switches that create an exciting listening experience. Jay Rock flows smoothly over the twinkling instrumentation for a minute before the song transforms into a bouncing instrumental, which he floats over. The lyrics stick to Jay Rock’s signature gangsta rap style, but his delivery is much more playful on this song. While Isaiah Rashad does not spit a verse, his hook is powerful enough to take the spotlight.

2. “Gumbo” (2015)

Jay Rock is known for his ultra-tough delivery and gangsta rap bars, but some of his greatest songs see him at his most reflective. Over an instrumental that blends modern with vintage, Jay Rock raps some of his most potent lyrics, looking back into his childhood and at his place in hip hop. Even when he does not rap aggressively, his voice is just as commanding. The chorus’s hypnotic soul brings the song together, reinforcing Jay Rock’s idea that he brings his own flavor to the music.

1. “Money Trees Deuce” feat. Lance Skiiiwalker (2015)

Jay Rock’s verse on Kendrick Lamar’s “Money Trees” is still regarded as a show-stealing appearance on one of hip hop’s best masterpieces. On “Money Trees Deuce,” Jay Rock expands on his legendary verse, painting a picture of the lifestyle of doing whatever it takes to get money. He raps about the causes and effects of street life and the paranoia that comes with it. “Money Trees Deuce” is equally as descriptive as its predecessor but takes on its own unique perspective as Jay Rock’s story is a much more cautionary tale. For its instrumental, “Money Trees Deuce” flips a song from a Marvin Gaye soundtrack into its own cinematic experience.

