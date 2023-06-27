Jay Rock is someone who fans have been waiting to hear from for quite some time. The Top Dawg Entertainment artist is known for dropping bangers that also include some introspection. Overall, he is a fantastic addition to that roster, and much like the other artists on TDE, it has been a long time since he last dropped. For instance, his last album was all the way back in 2018 with Redemption. However, he is now gearing up to deliver a brand-new project.

Over the weekend, Jay Rock spoke to Bootleg Kev about his new project and the state its in. Clearly, the artist is ready for the world to hear it. “The new album is great, man,” he said. “Everybody’s like, ‘Man what’s taking so long? It’s been five years!’ All the fans been beating me up and stuff on Instagram but it’s just about trying to make good quality music. Like I said, I’m tryna do an album like my last one where you ain’t gotta skip shit. No skips.” On Tuesday, Jay Rock officially dropped “Eastside” with Kal Banx.

Jay Rock Is Back

Upon first listen, you immediately realize that this track is a certified banger. He and Kal Banx do their thing on this track, and the chemistry is palpable. This is a great comeback track, and you have to love Jay Rock’s energy here. Overall, it is one of those tracks that is going to go off at a festival. Moreover, this is a great song to add to a gym playlist. Moving forward, we look forward to Jay Rock’s next single and the energy it will bring.

For now, a release date for the new album is still unknown. However, it promises to be filled with fantastic tracks. Let us know what you think of the new song “Eastside,” in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can whip it, I can drive it (Woah), I can pin it on her mileage

I’m passenger in her rocket, get head on autopilot, yeah

Beefin’ over hoes, oh no, I don’t want no problemo

Push me to the limit, I jump out and show you my demos