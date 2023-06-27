Jay Rock is almost ready to drop hit latest rap album, which has been five years coming. Why has this album taken so long? According to Jay, speaking with Bootleg Kev at BET Weekend on Saturday, “…I’m tryna do an album like my last one where you ain’t gotta skip sh*t. No skips.” (The pandemic is also a solid excuse.) He understands the fans clamoring for more music, but Jay Rock is a perfectionist and wants to release good tunes, not mediocre vibes.

He’s looking to drop a major album that screams quality, something Jay Rock fans can appreciate. He released his first single from the tracklist, “Eastside,” earlier today. While that’s a little taste of what’s to come, it slakes the thirst of those waiting for the follow-up to 2018’s Redemption. That album had features from Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Future, Jeremih, and SZA. It also debuted at number 13 on the Billboard 200 and one track, “King’s Dead,” won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance in 2018. Therefore, there’s plenty of expectation surrounding the new album.

Read more: Jay Rock Confirms New Album On Reason’s “At It Again (Remix)”

Jay Rock New Music… Finally!

Despite the release hiatus, the TDE rapper is keeping busy. Top Dawg Entertainment, the independent record label, houses an entire family of rap kings and queens. Back in 2019, Jay Rock mentioned how all of their success raises each of their ships. “We came up from the ground up,” he said. “We built this thing from the ground up, so why would one of us be bitter [at] one another?” With Kendrick, SZA, and ScHoolboy Q running the TDE show with Jay, they’re just getting started with taking the rap industry by storm.

While we wait for Untitled Jay Rock Album, at least he’s getting out of the house and gracing us with his presence. He went to the 2023 BET Awards. Plus, he featured on multiple records for other musical artists. With friendly competition and hard work, he’s stayed in the conversation. But now, a new album full of Jay Rock music is just what the doctor ordered.

Read more: Kendrick Lamar, Punch & Jay Rock Detail The Perpetual Crisis Of Existence In “Untitled 05”

[Via]