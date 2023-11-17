Drake Throws Shots At Joe Budden, Kanye West & Pusha T On “Scary Hours 3”

It’s Scary Hours, once again. Drake came through with the third installment of his EP series, For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, this morning, a little over a month after the release of For All The Dogs. Recorded in the days following his latest studio album, Drake appeared to have a chip on his shoulder with old feuds weighing on his mind. Drizzy addresses his issues with Kanye West, Pusha T, and Joe Budden, whose criticism of For All The Dogs earned an angry DM from the Canadian rapper, across the 6-song release.

Although the last time Ye spoke on Drake, it was more or less on a positive note, “Red Button” begins with the Canadian artist airing out his grievances regarding what he believes to be a fake friendship. “Every time you need me for a boost, I never hesitated/ Every time that Yeezy called a truce, he had my head inflated,” he raps. “Thinkin’ we gon’ finally peace it up and get to levitatin’/ Realize that everything premeditated.”

Drake Throws Shots At Ye, Joe Budden & 6ix9ine

However, Drake continues to fire at Kanye on “Stories About My Brothers,” referencing the Chicago artist’s recent barefooted outings. Additionally, he appears to reference Kanye’s verse on ScHoolboy Q’s “THat part,” where he compares himself to Kobe Bryant, as HipHopDX notes. “​​I can’t wait for the day that you choose to retire your stuff/ Taking off the sneakers ’cause you tired of tying ’em up/ That one day you wake up and tell ’em, ‘Enough is enough’/ That’s how you gon’ find out you not Kobe Bryant to us [laughs]/ Man, you not Kobe Bryant to us… at all,” he says.

Elsewhere in the song, he goes in on Joe Budden. “Imagine us getting our validation from an ex-musician searching for recognition/ Same story every time, they heckle in repetition/ I’m top of the mountain, these n***as still down at base camp, they planning they expedition.” Although we could expect Drake to fire at both Joe Budden and Ye, he took an unexpected shot at a 6ix9ine. “Y’all the type to catch a charge, head to the deposition/ And act like the rapper named after the sex position.”

Drake Continues To Diss Pusha T

Ever since Drake threw in the towel during his lyrical war against Pusha T, he’s attempted to revive the beef, presumably to redeem himself in some capacity. However, Push has said time after time that he had no interest in entertaining that feud again. Nonetheless, Drake took aim at Pusha T on “Wick Man,” rapping, “Man, I remember n***as was joking ’bout some tick, tick/ And now that rapper broke as fuck, that boy a statistic,” referencing Pusha T’s cruel diss toward Noah “40” Shebib on “The Story Of Adidon.”

