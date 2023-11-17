Drake Calls Out Kanye West For Fake Friendship On New Song “Red Button”

Keeping his promise to fans, Drake has unveiled the deluxe edition of his For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition. In the opening track, Drake gets right to it. The six additional songs are versatile and consist of something for everyone. The lead track "Red Button," takes a bold shot at Kanye West. The lyrics dive into the intricacies of their relationship, which has been characterized by both friendship and tension, bordering on frenemy status. "Every time that Yeezy called a truce, he had my head inflated," Drake raps. "Thinkin' we gon' finally peace it up and get to levitatin.' Realize that everything premeditated. Everyone was good with me, then everyone expression faded. Tickin' time bomb and they beggin' me to detonate it If I press this red button. Dog, everybody Heaven Gated. Press this red button, dog, and everything forever changes."

In a midnight drop on November 17, Drake used the platform to address what he perceives as Kanye's insincere attempts to reconcile. The lyrics of "Red Button" highlight Drake's skepticism, essentially accusing Kanye of being premeditated in his efforts to reconcile. This direct call-out from Drake sheds light on the complexities of his relationship with Kanye West, a dynamic that has played out publicly over the years. The mention of Yeezy attempting truces, only to leave Drake disillusioned, hints at a history of strained interactions.

Drake Name Drops Kanye

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 20: Drake performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show at Phillips Arena on June 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Moreover, the reference to inflated egos and premeditated actions suggests a level of distrust, showcasing the depth of the rift between the two influential figures in the hip-hop world. As "Red Button" circulates through the musical airwaves, fans and critics alike are dissecting the lyrics, seeking to understand the nuances of this ongoing hip-hop saga. The transparency in Drake's lyrics provides a window into the two's longstanding beef.

Furthermore, fans have also noticed that Drake mentioned Taylor Swift on the project. "Taylor Swift the only nigga that I ever rated," he rapped. "Only one could make me drop the album just a little later. Rest of y'all, I treat you like you never made it." Him acknowledging Swift as the only artist to make him consider pushing his project back speaks volumes. Moreover, the six additional tracks that comprise the Scary Hours Edition consist of other bangers. "Evil Ways" featuring J. Cole marks the second Cole collab on the project. Another song called "You Broke My Heart," became a trending topic on X after it dropped. Have you got a chance to listen to the album yet? Let us know your thoughts on HNHH!

