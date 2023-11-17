Matt Barnes Calls Cap On Kanye West’s “30 Hours” “Urban Legend”

Matt Barnes has said that the version of his 2015 altercation that is referenced in Kanye's seminal "30 Hours" is actually nothing more than an "urban legend". Per the story relayed by Kanye, Barnes drove 95 miles to confront Derek Fisher after learning that Fisher was at Barnes' ex-wife's house. “That was the urban legend because Kanye rapped about it. I really only drove 15 minutes. Quick trip. I was back in the house firing one up in like 45 minutes. Quick roundtrip," Barnes told a crossover episode of All The Smoke and The Pivot.

The story was inspired by the line "I’m about to drive 90/ 90 miles like Matt Barnes just to whoop a n-gga ass.” While the trip from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles is about 115 miles, it can usually be done in about two hours. Furthermore, based on Barnes' explanation, it sounds like he was much closer than that to begin with. A physical altercation would ensue between Barnes and Fisher but no charges were ultimately filed against either man. “I can’t believe people think I was some maniac driving 95 miles and listening to 2Pac to go beat somebody up. No, I live 15 minutes away and I was going over to check on my kids because they seemed uncomfortable. That was my main reason for going over there," Barnes added.

Read More: Matt Barnes Reveals His Interest In Running For Office

Kanye Called Out By Drake

However, Matt Barnes is not the only one calling cap on Kanye. Drake took a shot at Ye on the track "Red Button", which forms part of Drizzy's surprise Scary Hours 3 EP. "Every time that Yeezy called a truce, he had my head inflated. Thinkin' we gon' finally peace it up and get to levitatin.' Realize that everything premeditated. Everyone was good with me, then everyone expression faded. Tickin' time bomb and they beggin' me to detonate it If I press this red button. Dog, everybody Heaven Gated. Press this red button, dog, and everything forever changes," Drake raps on the track.

Meanwhile, Kanye, who is reportedly working on an album with Ty Dolla Sign, has been dropping some slightly more controversial bars. An alleged snippet of a new song appears to see Ye make reference to his history of anti-semitism. "They say I’m anti-Semitic. But I just f-cked a Jewish b-tch. I just f-cked a Jewish b-tch," Ye can be heard rapping in the leaked bar. It's unclear what the context of the line is within the larger song. However, it's just more proof that Ye is intent only doubling down on his controversial behavior.

Read More: Kanye West And Jamie Foxx’s “Gold Digger” And Tory Lanez’s “Alone At Prom” Both Reach One Billion Streams

[via]