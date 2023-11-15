Kanye West And Jamie Foxx’s “Gold Digger” And Tory Lanez’s “Alone At Prom” Both Reach One Billion Streams

Kanye West, Jamie Foxx, and Tory Lanez have been successful in their own right. There is a longevity discrepancy between the duo of Ye and Jamie compared to Tory. However, there is no denying that Tory is still one of the biggest rappers in the world still. All three gentlemen are even bigger now, as they all have just added another accolade to their resumes.

It was recently discovered that Kanye, Jamie, and Tory all eclipsed the one billion streams mark. This time, at least for Kanye, it is for his 2005 hit, "Gold Digger." Incredibly, according to Chart Masters, the viral song was sitting around 877 million streams on Spotify in March. It truly is astounding that a song that did not explode in the streaming era has gotten to this mark.

Kanye West, Jamie Foxx, and Tory Lanez All Reach The Billion Mark

As for Tory, this is a major accomplishment. Even though he has been going strong for years, he does not have the same global appeal as Kanye. On top of that, the debacle with Megan Thee Stallion could have driven some fans away. However, that was clearly not the case, as his 2021 album Alone At Prom, is now at one billion overall streams. This is also perfect timing, as the Canadian is gearing up to release the deluxe version of it. It adds even more hype to an already great record.

What are your initial thoughts on Kanye West and Jamie Foxx, as well as Tory Lanez, reaching one billion streams for their respective material? Are you still bumping either the album or the song? Does this prove anything for either artist? We would like to know what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Kanye West, Jamie Foxx, and Tory Lanez. Furthermore stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

