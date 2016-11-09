popular music
- MusicKanye West And Jamie Foxx's "Gold Digger" And Tory Lanez's "Alone At Prom" Both Reach One Billion StreamsWho is this more impressive for?By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLatto And Jung Kook's "Seven" Is Now The Quickest Song To Eclipse One Billion Streams On SpotifyThis is Latto and Jung Kook's first number-one song. By Zachary Horvath
- MoviesMark Ruffalo Speaks Out On Potential For Solo Hulk MovieThe Hulk has been one of the few superheroes to not get his own movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake's "Money In The Grave" Is Being Promoted As An Official SingleDrizzy's latest "Money In The Grave" has had such great response, it's being pushed as a single.By hnhh
- NewsWatch DJ Earworm's "United State Of Pop 2016" Mashup VideoCheck out DJ Earworm's 2016 "United State of Pop" mashup, featuring Drake, Desiigner, Rae Sremmurd, and more.By hnhh
- EntertainmentCheck Out World Class's Debut CollectionPeep the street wear from World Class's debut collection.By hnhh