Latto And Jung Kook’s “Seven” Is Now The Quickest Song To Eclipse One Billion Streams On Spotify

Latto's rise within the hip-hop industry has been truly incredible to witness. She is undoubtedly one of the top candidates for rap MVP for 2023. Currently, she sits at right under 31 million monthly Spotify listeners, and for good reason. Her biggest hits are globally popular. "Big Energy," while released in 2021, is still one of the hottest singles two years later with over 287 million plays. In addition, the track also peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 in April 2022. Now, though, she can say she has the fastest song to reach one billion plays on her resume.

According to HipHopDX and Chart Data, the Georgia rapper's guest appearance on Jung Kook's track, "Seven," is now over the one billion mark. While that is impressive, what is even more eye-popping is the record-breaking speed at which it reached it. Only three and a half months went by before it went over eight digits.

On top of the success on the streaming platform, the music video for "Seven" is also going strong. It has over 267 million views on YouTube in the same amount of time. Besides the crossover success with the BTS star, Latto, Mike WiLL Made-It and Swae Lee partnered with the NBA to bring a theme song for the 2023-2024 season. Latto's "Big Energy" cannot be contained and will not be for quite some time.

What are your initial thoughts on Latto and Jung Kook having the fastest song to reach one billion streams with "Seven?" Is this record still in your rotation? Is Latto the rap MVP of 2023?

