Latto Previews Upcoming Single And Fans Are Loving It

Latto has been shaking up the hip-hop world ever since she stepped foot in the genre a few years ago. Furthermore, when you have a widespread fan base and have the hits under your belt like she does, fans are going to want more. The Columbus-born femcee did provide quite a bit of solid material in 2023. She was a part of some major collaborations with artists like Mike WiLL Made-It, Swae Lee, Jung Kook, Young Nudy, Sexyy Red, Jay Rock, and so many more.

The team-up with Jung on "Seven" became the fastest song to reach one billion streams ever. It took just three and half months to pass that mark, making it a truly remarkable feat. In terms of solo material, Latto delivered "Put It On Da Floor" and its sequel with Cardi B and "ISSA PARTY" featuring BabyDrill. It will be tough to top all of that success, but Latto is looking to go for it all in 2024.

Read More: Yung Miami Reveals Massive Monthly Earnings From "Caresha Please" Brand

Latto Is Looking To Make Another Run Of Hits

DJ Akademiks shared a clip of the self-proclaimed best female rapper from Atlanta shooting a music video for a new single. There is no title confirmation or release date as of now. However, fans in the comments are digging what they are hearing. One says, "This sound good fr." Another adds, "Latto the hardest female artist out rn." Hopefully, this circles back to her and she gets this out ASAP.

What are your thoughts on Latto's upcoming single and music video? Is she the best female rapper going right now? What songs do you like the most by her and why? Could this be her biggest hit so far? Do you think she will come through with an album? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Latto. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Shaken Up After Men Draw Guns During Filming Of Her Dating Game Show, Footage Surfaces Online