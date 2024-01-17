Chrisean Rock Shaken Up After Men Draw Guns During Filming Of Her Dating Game Show, Footage Surfaces Online

Whether fans want to admit it or not, Chrisean Rock is a star at this point. Although she gets into a lot of antics, she has been able to dominate the headlines over the last couple of years or so. Overall, her and Blueface are two people who know how to steal the spotlight. Unfortunately, this can lead to some pretty bad situations. There are lots of people out there looking to steal some clout off of them, and sometimes, they go to violent means to do so.

A good example of this happened yesterday as Chrisean Rock was filming a dating game show. The show in question was "20 Vs. 1" which has become a famous serious on YouTube at this point. However, while many were excited about the Chrisean episode, it ultimately ended in the worst way possible. As Chrisean described on Instagram Live, some men came in with guns and started pressing a contestant. Subsequently, an altercation ensued and a man was pistol-whipped.

Chrisean Rock On Live

In the two videos above, you can see how it all went down. In one video, you can see the gun being drawn and how it eventually leads to an all-out struggle on the floor. There is screaming throughout the video as people try to plead with the gunmen. Subsequently, Chrisean took a video of the bloody aftermath and even showed the contestant who got socked in the face. He had blood all over his jacket and it was quite the harrowing scene. As for the other contestants, they seemed to be shocked at what had just transpired.

Understandably, Chrisean was pretty shaken up over the whole thing. It was a scary ordeal, and it is unclear what happened to those who crashed the shoot. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

