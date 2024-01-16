Chrisean Rock Claims Diddy Put Hands On Zeus CEO, She Reveals Her "Baddies" Salary Demands

Chrisean Rock has become a massive star in the realm of reality television. Of course, her relationship with Blueface is a huge reason for this. Although they are a toxic former couple, they definitely made a lot of money together. Overall, she still stands to make a whole lot of money, even with Blue off to prison for the next six months. However, it seems as though she has found herself in some contentious contract negotiations with the likes of Zeus Network, who host the show Baddies.

On social media, she and Zeus CEO Lemuel Palmer have been going back and forth. Chrisean has vowed to not do the show because she doesn't think the show is paying her what she actually deserves. This led to a series of Instagram stories from Palmer, who said "we make smart investments. Not emotional, impulsive, or erratic ones." This subsequently led to a long video from Chrisean in which she explained some of the numbers, and even invoked a story involving none other than Diddy.

Chrisean Rock Speaks

As Chrisean explains, the network wants to pay her $100K per episode. However, when she did a recent season while pregnant, she was getting $150K. Furthermore, if she were to come back, she would want somewhere in the range of $200-$300K. As for Diddy, she says Palmer and Chrisean were at a Diddy party one night, and Lemuel went to exchange some pleasantries. Upon thanking Diddy for liking Chrisean, Rock alleges that Diddy grabbed Palmer by the neck and asked if he messed with her too. He then warned Palmer that Chrisean is not to be played with and that she needs to be treated right.

Lemuel Palmer's Side Of Things

It is unclear what Chrisean's goal was by delivering this story, however, it is clear she believes it is some sort of leverage. Let us know what you think of this story, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

