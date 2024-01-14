"Baddies East": Chrisean Rock's Sister Tesehki Wants To Battle Smiley For Seizure

Baddies East just found its new main arc for the season, which stems from a trip the girls took to Jamaica on the Zeus Network reality television show. Moreover, cast member Smiley appeared to have a medical emergency while they were hanging out, suffering a seizure allegedly due to too much alcohol. While this was a very serious situation on the episode, fans and other stars alike expressed skepticism over whether or not this was real. Whether or not this is an appropriate or respectful response is for you to decide. Regardless, it seems like tonight's episode (Sunday, January 14) is ramping up the heat when it comes to this debate.

Furthermore, the new Baddies East episode promo for this week shows Chrisean Rock's sister, Tesehki, wanting to fight Smiley for her illness. In the clip, you can see how she debates with other cast members about how she ruined the fun on the trip and was "scared," which is why she allegedly "faked" the seizure. All in all, it's a very tense and also combative situation considering previous beefs between the ladies. At least the teaser mostly shows people trying to call the Baltimore native down, so maybe she won't end up slapping Smiley for the situation.

Baddies East's New Episode Preview This Week: Watch

Still, this isn't an easy accusation for anyone to deal with, especially after a vulnerable moment that should elicit support and empathy. This is what Smiley had to say concerning people calling her seizure fake, and she tearfully expressed herself in an overwhelmed fashion. "Y'all don't know how this s**t feel, bro," the Baddies East actress shared in a TikTok clip. "Y'all don't know how I'm feeling, y'all didn't see how this s**t feel, bro.

"I don't even know what was going on," she continued. "I did not know what the f**k was going on in this f***ing s**t. It was, like, I was so nervous for this s**t to come on. And then I'm seeing all these comments, and I have to sit here and watch this s**t? Bruh, my grandma, everybody is watching this, bruh, this s**t..." For more news and the latest updates on Baddies East, stick around on HNHH.

