Mariahlynn & Smiley Throw Hands On New Episode Of "Baddies East"

A preview for Baddies East has arrived, promising plenty of drama in the new episode, which premieres tomorrow on Zeus. There's never a dull moment between members of the cast, however, tensions appear to be higher than ever in the upcoming episode. Drama is brewing between Scarface and Biggie, with the former threatening to "check" her sometime soon. Expectedly, Mariahlynn and Smiley also continue to have problems.

Their beef only grows when Rollie tells Mariahlynn that Smiley's been threatening her and her family behind her back. "You got me f*cked up," she remarks, appearing shocked when hearing the news. They're later seen getting into a physical altercation, and Mariahlynn makes it very clear that she won't be tolerating the disrespect. "Don't threaten my family," she warns.

Natalie Nunn Is Evicting Baddies

Later in the preview, Natalie Nunn announces that she and others have made the decision that Smiley, and presumably Mariahlynn, have been evicted from the house. "You're not staying here," she says, looking fed up with their ongoing feud. Of course, this isn't the only fight viewers can expect on this week's episode, as a couple more of the cast members also throw hands. Towards the end of the preview, Scarface appears to be moving some of Biggie's belongings, sparking chaos.

Biggie wasn't having it, yelling at her to stop touching her things. Scarface ignored her demands, however, continuing to pick up her items. "Why are you allowing this girl to touch my sh*t?" she shouts. "You cannot afford this sh*t!" They then struggle over a bag, and Biggie dives towards Scarface, prompting a brawl. Are you looking forward to the new episode of Baddies East? What are your thoughts on the cast's antics this week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

