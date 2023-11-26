New "Baddies East" Episode Sees Natalie Nunn Demanding End To Segregation On The Show

Natalie Nunn used the latest episode of Baddies East to demand an end to "segregation" on the show. Nunn argued that things would be much more smooth between all the participants if they just "talked about what the issues between the two houses are". Furthermore, Nunn said that segregating the houses meant that one house was "taking three steps back".

Nunn's plea came amid a wild episode for the show. A trip to the club was curtailed by a massive fight. The primary fight was between Sapphire and Mariah Lynn but it soon spiralled out of control, with most of the cast taking sides in the debacle. Sukihana also gets involved, having joined the show in recent weeks. Tensions have been building over the last few weeks. Back at the end of October, Tee and Scarface brawled while go-karting.

Natalie Nunn Cries After Being Forced To Fly Economy

Meanwhile, last month, Nunn went viral for her breakdown on an airplane. Nunn was very upset that she had been forced to fly economy. "This is the worst thing that's ever happened to me in my life. I'm like really upset about this. It's not funny Jacob. I'm so claustrophobic and that's why I'm live because Jacob is such an asshole and that's the only person in the world I would call about this and I don't even care. It is the worst. I'm claustrophobic. Everybody knows that. If you don't know, I'm the most claustrophobic person in the world," Nunn tearfully said in the now-viral clip.

However, fans were split on whether to feel sorry for Nunn. "Y’all wouldn’t be mad if you suppose to take a trip first class and get downgraded?" One argued. Another argued back: "Mad for what? Yes I would feel some type of way but it wouldn’t be this serious. I’m on a flight almost every week and I wish 2 seconds after it lifts off it land."

