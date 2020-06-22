Segregation
- Pop CultureNew "Baddies East" Episode Sees Natalie Nunn Demanding End To Segregation On The ShowNatalie Nunn wants to see more equality on the show.By Ben Mock
- SportsPacman Jones Defends Jerry Jones: "F*ck 'Em!"The owner of the Dallas Cowboys has been at the center of controversy after he was seen in a 1957 desegregation photo.By Erika Marie
- SportsStephen A. Smith Defends Jerry Jones Segregation PhotoStephen A. Smith felt like the viral photo was a bit unfair.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJerry Jones Seen Defending Segregation In Unearthed PhotoThis unearthed photo has many questioning the Cowboys owner.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureCandace Owens Says "Black" Categories on Netflix & Uber Eats Are "Segregation"Owens is claiming that the separate categories dedicated to highlighting black businesses on Netflix and Uber Eats are segregation disguised as Black empowerment. By Madusa S.
- MusicMaino Is "Cool With Segregation": "You Love A N*gga That Hate You?"Maino recently discussed what is going on politically in the United States and said he doesn't have a problem with segregation.By Erika Marie