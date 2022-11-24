Jerry Jones is one of the most controversial owners in the entire NFL. For years, he has been one of the most prominent figures in the sport, and not always for the best reasons. Of course, he once had a strict no-kneeling policy, although he eventually rescinded that.

Jerry Jones’ History Of Segregation

Unfortunately for Jones, he is facing a massive controversy before his team plays on Thanksgiving today. According to the photo below, Jones was part of a group of students who tried to keep black students from desegregating his high school. Additionally, this all took place in his hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1957.

Wow, so Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was one of the bullies trying to stop his Black classmates from desegregating Central High in Little Rock in 1957. https://t.co/IZm9DuTUhM pic.twitter.com/G4o7H2G9qp — Joshua Clark Davis (@JoshClarkDavis) November 23, 2022

Interestingly enough, Jones has acknowledged this in the past. Subsequently, he never actually apologized for his actions. Instead, he claimed that he was scared at the time and was just following the lead of others. Of course, fans on Twitter are simply not buying it.

As you can see in various tweets below, fans were both outraged but also not surprised. Consequently, some believe that Jones should have to do certain things in order to remain in his position of power. For instance, one fan believes he needs to hire a black head coach and also apologize to the black people who were affected by his actions.

Fans are also taking a cynical approach to this ordeal. For example, one fan said “Lmao Jerry Jones caught on film being racist to the actual Little Rock kids is the thanksgiving gift I truly didn’t know I needed. Can’t wait to see how the NFL tries to gloss over it tomorrow in literally one of their biggest games of the year.” The NFL loves to sweep things under the rug, so this would not be surprising.

Before he is allowed to continue owning an NFL team, Jerry Jones should have to:

1) Hire a Black head coach

2) Meet with Dr. Umar on 60 minutes

3) Publish a positive review about his favorite Tyler Perry film

4) Donate $5M to the ACLU

5) Apologize to the Black folks in this pic https://t.co/6KXjVTFcgb — magic💫 (@magic_zip) November 23, 2022

Jerry Jones is 80 years old and from Arkansas. It’s today you found out he was racist?? pic.twitter.com/RgH1CLlYde — Aokiji クザン (@DukeOfZamunda) November 23, 2022

Guessing Jerry Jones isn’t the only NFL owner who has something like this in his past. The wild part is the expectation that Black people are just supposed to naively trust that white people who were once eager participants in the dark parts of history magically have evolved. https://t.co/e3Gbb3xhTn — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 23, 2022

That Jerry jones picture funny because everyone assumed he was racist already.. but that’s some historical racism he was a part of in that picture. Something you’d see in a 9th grade history textbook lol. — ……. (@PrinceHAK33M) November 24, 2022

Lmao Jerry Jones caught on film being racist to the actual Little Rock kids is the thanksgiving gift I truly didn’t know I needed. Can’t wait to see how the NFL tries to gloss over it tomorrow in literally one of their biggest games of the year — “Russian warship, go fuck yourself” (@mrdespicable22) November 23, 2022

Jerry Jones at the assembly when they announced their school would be desegregated pic.twitter.com/KVQwSMqBD4 — Sports Stink (@casteeezy) November 24, 2022

Overall, this is certainly not the controversy the Cowboys were hoping for right now. Regardless, these things are good to know. Jones is currently presiding over a team that is comprised of mostly black players. Having said that, it can be easy to see how some are uncomfortable about him being an owner.

