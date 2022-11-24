Jerry Jones Seen Defending Segregation In Unearthed Photo
This unearthed photo has many questioning the Cowboys owner.
Jerry Jones is one of the most controversial owners in the entire NFL. For years, he has been one of the most prominent figures in the sport, and not always for the best reasons. Of course, he once had a strict no-kneeling policy, although he eventually rescinded that.
Jerry Jones’ History Of Segregation
Unfortunately for Jones, he is facing a massive controversy before his team plays on Thanksgiving today. According to the photo below, Jones was part of a group of students who tried to keep black students from desegregating his high school. Additionally, this all took place in his hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1957.
Interestingly enough, Jones has acknowledged this in the past. Subsequently, he never actually apologized for his actions. Instead, he claimed that he was scared at the time and was just following the lead of others. Of course, fans on Twitter are simply not buying it.
As you can see in various tweets below, fans were both outraged but also not surprised. Consequently, some believe that Jones should have to do certain things in order to remain in his position of power. For instance, one fan believes he needs to hire a black head coach and also apologize to the black people who were affected by his actions.
Fans are also taking a cynical approach to this ordeal. For example, one fan said “Lmao Jerry Jones caught on film being racist to the actual Little Rock kids is the thanksgiving gift I truly didn’t know I needed. Can’t wait to see how the NFL tries to gloss over it tomorrow in literally one of their biggest games of the year.” The NFL loves to sweep things under the rug, so this would not be surprising.
Overall, this is certainly not the controversy the Cowboys were hoping for right now. Regardless, these things are good to know. Jones is currently presiding over a team that is comprised of mostly black players. Having said that, it can be easy to see how some are uncomfortable about him being an owner.
