Stephen A. Smith is a staunch hater of the Dallas Cowboys. However, he does like Jerry Jones. Smith believes the Cowboys owner is good for the sport, and that overall, he is an owner who cares about his team. Having said that, Jones is not immune to controversy.

Unearthed Jerry Jones Photo

Yesterday, Jones was going viral for all of the wrong reasons. As you can see below, a photo from 65 years ago depicts Jones watching black teenagers get denied access to a high school. They were trying to desegregate the Little Rock school, and it appeared as though Jones was pro-segregation.

Wow, so Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was one of the bullies trying to stop his Black classmates from desegregating Central High in Little Rock in 1957. https://t.co/IZm9DuTUhM pic.twitter.com/G4o7H2G9qp — Joshua Clark Davis (@JoshClarkDavis) November 23, 2022

At the time of this image, Jones was just 14 years old. Despite this, many were quick to go after Jones. Moreover, fans took a look at his record as owner. This includes a ban on kneeling during the anthem. Additionally, Jones has never hired a black head coach.

Stephen A. Speaks

While many were on Jones’ case, others were quick to defend him. Stephen A. was one of those people. As you can see in the clip below, Smith felt like the criticisms were grossly unfair, especially when you consider how long ago this was. Overall, Smith thinks people shouldn’t be judged for their actions at 14.

“I’m very fond of Jerry Jones and he doesn’t deserve what just happened to him!” Smith wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “If he was an adult that would be different, but he was 14 – 15 yr old kid. Are you ready to explain what you did at 14 yrs old?”

I’m very fond of Jerry Jones and he doesn’t deserve what just happened to him! pic.twitter.com/XgegwXI5Vh — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 25, 2022

Smith’s take here will be seen as controversial, especially when you consider how hard he went on Kyrie. Either way, Jones is not in good standing with some people right now, and it is very easy to see why.

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]