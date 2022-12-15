Of all of the sports commentators in the world, Stephen A. is definitely one of the most polarizing. Overall, he is someone who is highly respected amongst others in his profession. However, there are a lot of fans out there who don’t like his opinions, especially when they conflict with their own.

One opinion that really set Twitter ablaze came a few weeks ago. Of course, we are talking about his take on Jerry Jones. At the time, Jones had been exposed for attending a pro-segregation rally at his high school. Although Jones was just 14 years old at the time, many felt like this was a damning blemish on his role as Cowboys owner. Smith, however, defended Jones, noting that he was a young adolescent and that he doesn’t deserve to be judged for what happened over 60 years ago.

Stephen A. Smith attends the Los Angeles premiere of Apple’s “They Call Me Magic” at Regency Village Theatre on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)

Dr. Umar Speaks Out

Perhaps the largest detractor of Smith’s on this issue was none other than Dr. Umar Johnson. Dr. Umar is a larger-than-life figure who is always quick to comment on hot topics that have to do with race and culture. During an interview with The Breakfast Club, Umar put Stephen A. on blast for his Jones comments, noting that they were unacceptable.

In one of his own livestreams, Dr. Umar said that Smith deserved 50,000 lashings for his comments. Dr. Umar has continuously used lashing imagery for those he disagrees with, and it has led to numerous viral videos.

Dr Umar put RACIST Jerry Jones in a pack! Stephen A Smith and Michael Irwin weren’t safe either! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z0tIpRRVlL — Dr Umar Burner Account (@NoCxntextDrUmar) December 10, 2022

Stephen A. Replies

Smith has a brand-new podcast called “Know Mercy,” and today, he issued a response to Dr. Umar. Instead of being animated and upset, Smith offered a measured tone. Smith felt like Dr. Umar’s comments were disgusting and ill-advised given the historical context of the brutal punishment.

“All I have to say to Dr. Umar Johnson is this,” Stephen A. began. “I don’t know any human being alive I would wish 50,000 lashes on. Respectfully, how low can you go? Never met you, don’t know you. Educated brother. I wish you nothing but the best. But you would wish that upon another human being? A brother? Really? That’s how low you would go?”

Listen to the full episode "It's on: Tired of This" now! pic.twitter.com/BBIrMc69w1 — Know Mercy Podcast (@KnowMercyPod) December 15, 2022

Smith is someone who has never taken these kinds of comments lightly, so it should come as no surprise that he decided to respond. For many, however, these are two worlds that they never thought would collide.

