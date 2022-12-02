It looks like we’re closing out 2022 with a bang as Jerry Jones takes center stage. The owner of the Dallas Cowboys was thrust into controversy after a photo of him as a teen resurfaced online. The image reportedly shows a 14-year-old Jones attending a desegregation protest with his Arkansas high school classmates in 1957. Additionally, the picture includes two young Black teens who were being intimidated by the white mob of their peers.

The response to the circulating image has been divided. Moreover, critics have called out the media for their treatment of Kyrie Irving versus Jones. However, people like Stephen A. Smith have come to Jones’s defense, as did Pacman Jones.

The former NFL star had a short-lived tenure with the Cowboys and was asked about his thoughts on the controversy.

“I don’t give a damn what he did back in 1957,” Pacman told Hot 107.9. “Man, also can you even count back that far. Man, I don’t wanna hear that sh*t. Jerry Jones! I love you! F*ck ’em! I don’t give a f*ck what they say. I’mma Cowboy and I got Jerry tatted on my body. I’m forever Jerry Jones! I’m a part of the family. I don’t know what they talkin’ ’bout.”

“I’ve seen Jerry Jones’ emotion for Black athletes than anybody in the world.”

During a recent press conference, LeBron James questioned the media about their lack of questions about the NFL owner’s controversy. The Los Angeles Lakers star also mentioned the unending coverage of Irving, noting that the press was relentless with questions about the Brooklyn Nets baller.

Later, after James’s call-out went viral, Jerry Jones responded with praise.

“First of all, you have to hear me say how much I think of LeBron,” he said. “I don’t know of anybody that I respect more. I don’t know of anybody that has taken every opportunity he’s had and maximized it. Not only [has he been] a great ambassador for sport, he has taken sports, he has taken his venues, and used those platforms.”

Check out the clip of LeBron James below.

LeBron asked media members why they asked him about Kyrie but not the photo of Jerry Jones protesting desegregation in 1957 pic.twitter.com/hgaDoZFY1U — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 1, 2022

[via]