LeBron James is someone who has always tried to hold other people accountable. Whether it be his teammates, the media, or political figures, LeBron is someone who has always had social awareness. Additionally, he will call it out publically if he feels like it is necessary.

This is especially true in the world of racism and inequality. Consequently, James has been a big advocate for voter reform, as well as anti-racist legislation. LeBron will continue to be a champion for these things moving forward, and we suspect that will carry on after he retires.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers makes a no-look pass to teammate Austin Reaves (not pictured), who scored a three-point basket, as James is guarded by Jusuf Nurkic #27 of the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LeBron James Calls Out Jerry Jones

Over the last week, much has been made about Jerry Jones and his association with segregation. For instance, a photo came out that depicts Jones among pro-segregation protesters in Little Rock, Arkansas. It was a very bad look for Jones, however, the media didn’t really press him on it.

LeBron James, however, is taking a much different approach. After a win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, James called out the media for their lack of questioning. “But when the Kyrie thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask questions about that,” James said.

Wow, so Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was one of the bullies trying to stop his Black classmates from desegregating Central High in Little Rock in 1957. https://t.co/IZm9DuTUhM pic.twitter.com/G4o7H2G9qp — Joshua Clark Davis (@JoshClarkDavis) November 23, 2022

LeBron tells the media he's disappointed in them for not asking about the 1957 Jerry Jones desegregation photo.



"But when the Kyrie thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask questions about that." pic.twitter.com/qq4Cqemiog — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 1, 2022

LeBron certainly makes a good point as Kyrie was immediately hit with all sorts of criticisms. While those criticisms were most definitely valid, it is odd that Jones was able to escape without the same sort of scrutiny.

Let us know what you think of LeBron’s remarks, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the basketball and sports world.

[Via]