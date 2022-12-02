Jerry Jones went viral for all of the wrong reasons last week during Thanksgiving. This is because a photo surfaced of him attending a pro-segregation protest in 1957. Subsequently, it was revealed that the photo was taken at Jones’ high school in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Wow, so Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was one of the bullies trying to stop his Black classmates from desegregating Central High in Little Rock in 1957. https://t.co/IZm9DuTUhM pic.twitter.com/G4o7H2G9qp — Joshua Clark Davis (@JoshClarkDavis) November 23, 2022

LeBron Speaks Out

While the photo was making the rounds on social media, it seemed like some media members didn’t care about it. Typically, this is something that can immediately get you canceled. However, Jones was met with leniency.

LeBron James was not rocking this as he felt like a double standard was at play. While speaking to the media this week, LeBron compared the situation to that of Kyrie Irving’s. For instance, the media demanded Kyrie explain his viewpoints, while Jones was largely left alone.

LeBron tells the media he's disappointed in them for not asking about the 1957 Jerry Jones desegregation photo.



"But when the Kyrie thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask questions about that." pic.twitter.com/qq4Cqemiog — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 1, 2022

As it turns out, Jones heard those comments. While making his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas Jones spoke about LeBron’s recent criticism. Interestingly enough, Jones had only positive things to say about the Lakers superstar and noted that he loves what James does for sports and his community.

Jerry Jones Speaks

“First of all, you have to hear me say how much I think of LeBron. I don’t know of anybody that I respect more, I don’t know of anybody that’s taken every opportunity he’s had and maximized it,” Jones said. “Not only (has he been) a great ambassador for sport, he has taken sports, he has taken his venues, and used those platforms – I want to be sure that you know where I’m coming from. It made buttons pop off my vest, so to speak, when he would talk about how much of a Cowboy fan he was. He would’ve made a great tight end. That doesn’t change. There’s nothing about any of that that changes.

“Certainly, he has influence, and just because of all of the above. His accomplishments, how he’s utlizied his sport and how he’s utlizied his platform. How we have done it. He has enhanced basketball, he’s made a lot of people a lot of money. I hope I have too.”

While LeBron may not care about this response, it just goes to show that Jerry Jones is always listening. Let us know what you think of Jones’ reaction, in the comments down below.

