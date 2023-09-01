Natalie Nunn Blasts Charlamagne Tha God After Canceled “Breakfast Club” Gig

Not every interview opportunity works out, and this time around, it left the guest feeling left in the dust. Moreover, Natalie Nunn recently took to Instagram Live to blast Charlamagne Tha God after The Breakfast Club reportedly canceled her interview slot. It’s unclear for what reasons this ended up happening, but the reality TV star hinted at the radio host actually commenting on her in a negative way. Whether or not these rumors are true remains to be seen, as we still need a stronger explanation for this development. As of writing this article, it doesn’t seem like Charlamagne has addressed this.

“What the f**k goin’ on around here?” Natalie Nunn asked. “Charlamagne! He not up here. Charlamagne! You had a lot to say! I’m in your city, and I promise you, we not on the same level! But you said, ‘Oh, you and your wild mouth big chin.’ Big chin! Big chin, big bank accounts, big money, Zeus Network! Charlamagne! He not even on my floor. I can scream and run down the hall and this is all my hall. Zeus Network, the whole hall.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Clarifies That K. Michelle Isn’t Banned From “Breakfast Club”

Natalie Nunn Goes At Charlamagne

“Charlamagne, where are you?” the 38-year-old continued. “And what is The Breakfast Club really even doing? Life is great, big chin b***h, loudmouth h*e and all. The f**k you talking’ about? You could never, on your best day, f**k with a b***h like Natalie Nunn. Charlamagne! Where the f**k are you? Charlamagne, can we have a conversation before I leave? Like, in real life. I promise you I’m not gonna do nothin’ cr*zy, I’ma be nice. I’ma just let you know know that every little b***h that you made cry on your show, I was never her. When I left ‘The Breakfast Club’ that day, I said ‘Bro, this n***a’s a f***ing clown.'”

Meanwhile, Nunn has had quite the outspoken past couple of days. Recently, she seemingly called out Joseline Hernandez and named multiple rap figures who are allegedly in her DMs. It seems like she’s set on setting her name and record straight, and whether it’s for clicks or for righteousness is still a mystery. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Natalie Nunn, Charlamagne Tha God, and The Breakfast Club.

Read More: How Charlamagne Tha God Became A Media Mogul