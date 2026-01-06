Lil Durk's Murder-For-Hire Trial Delayed Once Again

Authorities have accused Lil Durk of allegedly orchestrating the attempted murder of  Quando Rondo back in 2022.

Lil Durk's federal murder-for-hire trial will now kick off in the spring, after a California judge granted a continuance on Monday, according to court documents obtained by Complex. The trial was originally scheduled to begin on January 20, but now it will start on May 4. Before then, a pretrial conference will commence on April 13.

The court cited an enormous amount of evidence that will have to be reviewed as the reason for the delay. There are reportedly hundreds of gigabytes of digital material to sift through before the trial can begin. "The case is so unusual and so complex, due to the nature of the prosecution and the number of defendants that it is unreasonable to expect preparation for pre-trial proceedings or for the trial itself within the time limits established by the Speedy Trial Act," read the document.

Durk and his team argued against the delay despite every other defendant wanting more time to prepare. He's been behind bars since October 2024, when authorities arrested him in Florida on charges of conspiracy, murder-for-hire, and firearm use in a violent crime.

Why Is Lil Durk In Jail?
Authorities have accused Lil Durk of allegedly orchestrating the attempted murder of rival rapper Quando Rondo in 2022. Rondo's cousin, Saviay'a "Lul Pabb" Robinson, died during the attack. Durk has denied having any involvement in the incident.

Last week, AllHipHop reported that prosecutors confirmed they want to call multiple cooperating witnesses to the stand. “The government’s proposed evidence also provides critical corroboration of its multiple cooperating witnesses, who are anticipated to testify that [Lil Durk] ordered the violence in Los Angeles, used intermediaries to recruit others to carry out the scheme, and promised a reward for carrying out the murder,” prosecutors said in a filing obtained by the outlet.

