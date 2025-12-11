Prosecutors Fight To Stay On Lil Durk Case As They Unveil Another Violent Threat

In April, a lead attorney in Lil Durk's case received a phone call from someone threatening to "shoot that motherf*cker up."

Lil Durk is dealing with no shortage of legal woes these days. He's currently in prison on charges related to an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Prosecutors allege that he hired multiple people to fly from Chicago to Los Angeles to murder Quando Rondo.

In 2022, Quando Rondo and his cousin Saviay’a “Lul Pab" Robinson were targeted in a shooting at an L.A. gas station. Quando Rondo walked away unscathed, while Lul Pab succumbed to his injuries. Lil Durk has since pleaded not guilty.

Allegedly, four voicemails were left Judge Karen Donahue’s chambers this February, threatening to “burn this motherf*cker down” if Durk and his co-defendant were sentenced to life. Investigators eventually identified the caller, and determined that there was “no evidence linking any defendant” to them.

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?
Durk's legal team later filed a motion insisting that these threats should have been disclosed immediately. They said that prosecutors' alleged failure to do so showed bias and “a pattern of nondisclosure and ex parte communication.” They asked that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California be disqualified, and that the indictment against him be dismissed.

Prosecutors continue to push back, and AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that recently, they disclosed yet another threat. In April, a call was made to one of the lead attorneys in the case. "Free Durk or we gonna shoot that motherf*cker up," the caller declared. When asked who exactly would be shot up, the caller told them, “Sh*t, your ass.” Once again, there was no evidence linking the caller to Durk or his co-defendant.

Prosecutors call Durk's allegations "misleading and meritless." They've also labeled his motion “bewildering” and “provocative," arguing that "a criminal defendant cannot cause the recusal of his prosecutor by threatening the prosecutor or having him threatened." The court has yet to issue a ruling. At the time of writing, Durk's trial is scheduled to begin on January 20, 2026.

