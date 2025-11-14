Lil Durk's legal drama continues, and now, his team accuses prosecutors of keeping important information to themselves. AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that they're demanding Magistrate Judge Patricia Donahue be removed from the case. Allegedly, four disturbing voicemails were left for her earlier this year. In them, the mystery caller mentioned Durk in particular, along with his co-defendant Deandre Wilson.

They made it clear that they want both of them released, also allegedly threatening to kill Judge Donahue. “If they get life, I’m going to burn this [expletive] down," they allegedly declared. "I’m talking ’bout the world, and I’m going to burn it, burn it to the ground."

It only took a few days for the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force to get involved. The defense, on the other hand, allegedly didn't hear about the incident for several months.

Durk's motion also cites an alleged threat made against AUSA Ian Yanniello and those working at the courthouse in April. His team argues that the alleged concealment of this information is a violation of his due process rights.

“The integrity of criminal prosecutions depends on transparency and impartiality," attorney Drew Findling writes. "Here, both were fatally compromised. Because these violations strike at the core of due process and the constitutional guarantee of receiving fair hearings in front of an impartial decision-maker, dismissal is the only adequate remedy."