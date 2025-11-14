Lil Durk Wants Judge Removed From Murder-For-Hire Case Over Alleged Death Threats

BY Caroline Fisher 566 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Durk Wants Judge Removed Hip Hop News
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - APRIL 20: Rapper Lil Durk surprises students at STARRY FIZZ FEST at Jackson State University on April 20, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images for PepsiCo)
Lil Durk is currently behind bars on charges related to an alleged murder-for-hire plot, and his trial is supposed to begin in January.

Lil Durk's legal drama continues, and now, his team accuses prosecutors of keeping important information to themselves. AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that they're demanding Magistrate Judge Patricia Donahue be removed from the case. Allegedly, four disturbing voicemails were left for her earlier this year. In them, the mystery caller mentioned Durk in particular, along with his co-defendant Deandre Wilson.

They made it clear that they want both of them released, also allegedly threatening to kill Judge Donahue. “If they get life, I’m going to burn this [expletive] down," they allegedly declared. "I’m talking ’bout the world, and I’m going to burn it, burn it to the ground."

It only took a few days for the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force to get involved. The defense, on the other hand, allegedly didn't hear about the incident for several months.

Read More: Lil Durk’s Crew Accused Of Threatening Judge As Prosecutors Push For Anonymous Jury

Lil Durk Trial
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Kamil Krzaczynski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Durk's motion also cites an alleged threat made against AUSA Ian Yanniello and those working at the courthouse in April. His team argues that the alleged concealment of this information is a violation of his due process rights.

“The integrity of criminal prosecutions depends on transparency and impartiality," attorney Drew Findling writes. "Here, both were fatally compromised. Because these violations strike at the core of due process and the constitutional guarantee of receiving fair hearings in front of an impartial decision-maker, dismissal is the only adequate remedy."

Lil Durk is currently in prison on charges related to an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Prosecutors allege that he hired multiple people to fly from Chicago to Los Angeles with the goal of murdering Quando Rondo. In 2022, Quando Rondo and his cousin Saviay’a “Lul Pab" Robinson were targeted in a Los Angeles gas station shooting. Quando Rondo survived, but Lul Pab succumbed to his injuries. Lil Durk's trial is scheduled to begin in January.

Read More: 6ix9ine Exposes DMs With Lil Durk, Calls Him A "Fake Muslim," And Disses DThang

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Lil Durk Accused Threatening Judge Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk’s Crew Accused Of Threatening Judge As Prosecutors Push For Anonymous Jury 4.1K
Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 – 10/5/23 Music Lil Durk Fans Allegedly Threaten A Judge & Prosecutor As Murder-For-Hire Trial Looms 1350
Lil Durk Motion To Dismiss Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk’s Lawyers Call Out Prosecutors In New Motion To Dismiss Murder-For-Hire Case 3.7K
Lil Durk Trial Could Delay 2026 Complex Case Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk Trial Could Face Delay Until 2026 Due To "Complex" Case 2.3K
Comments 0