6ix9ine Exposes DMs With Lil Durk, Calls Him A "Fake Muslim," And Disses DThang

BY Alexander Cole
Tekashi 6ix9ine Memorial Day Weekend
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 27: Tekashi 6ix9ine hosts the Memorial Day Weekend Kickoff at MAD CLUB Wynwood on May 27, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)
6ix9ine does not like Lil Durk, and while speaking with Trap Lore Ross, Tekashi decided to expose some old DMs.

6ix9ine is someone who has always been irreverent. Ever since coming onto the scene, the rapper has made his presence felt by dissing everyone who steps in his way. Oftentimes, his attacks are downright offensive. He has dissed the dead on multiple occasions, and he has never made an attempt to apologize. In interviews, the rapper has always sought to justify these actions, stating that trouble finds him, and not the other way around.

One of the many artists he has had beef with is none other than Lil Durk. A couple of years ago, the two got into it over a potential celebrity boxing match. $50 million was supposedly on the table, but it never happened. Now, Durk is in jail facing some serious murder-for-hire charges, while 6ix9ine is free and doing a press tour in the process.

Recently, 6ix9ine sat down with Trap Lore Ross, and it was here where the rapper spoke on the Durk situation. In fact, Tekashi immediately pulled out his phone and started exposing old DMs between he and Durk. Throughout these DMs, both men were being hostile to one another, hurling insults at a rapid pace.

6ix9ine Lil Durk Beef

In the midst of exposing these DMs, 6ix9ine called Durk a "fake Muslim." He believes Durk only embraced the faith because it was the convenient thing to do. Moreover, in the midst of exposing these old DMs, 6ix9ine recalled telling Durk to go after the man who killed his brother, Dthang. This specific comment was in response to Durk laughing at 6ix9ine for getting jumped at an LA Fitness.

Clearly, 6ix9ine has a lot of hate in his heart, especially when it comes to those who he feels have wronged him. However, this is just part of the 6ix9ine mythos. He wants to be as offensive as possible, regardless of who you are.

Whether or not this is something he cleans up, very much remains to be seen.

