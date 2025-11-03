6ix9ine Claims He Offered NBA YoungBoy $1 Million For A Feature

BY Zachary Horvath 295 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MiamiBash 2021
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)
Rumors of this offer from 6ix9ine to NBA YoungBoy were swirling in 2021, so the former could very well be telling the truth here.

6ix9ine has some of wildest stories and it's really up to the fans to believe him or not. He's made a name off of being hip-hop's biggest troll, so his reputation precedes him. But this one may be universally factual. During an interview, he recalls offering NBA YoungBoy a lucrative deal to do a song with him.

Per the Bushwick rapper, he was willing to pay him $1 million for the guest verse. Per the conversation caught by DJ Akademiks, he wanted him to be the co-star on his 2022 track "GINE." Instead, the song would go on to drop as a solo single on April 15, 2022.

6ix9ine says that conversations at the time were strong and that they were real close to hopping in the studio. But it sounds like YB wanted the song to be a lot more positive in comparison to what the "GUMMO" rapper wanted.

In the words of the provocateur, "I’m not on no positive sh*t. I don’t wanna be positive."

YB might have backed out due to the real-life experiences that he incorporated into the single. After all, the song does speak on 6ix9ine's time with the Nine Trey Bloods, and we all know what happened there.

He also speaks on Lul Timm, a YB affiliate who was accused murdering King Von.

Read More: Who Is Fakemink? The UK Rapper Winning Co-Signs From Drake, Playboi Carti, Frank Ocean & More

6ix9ine 21 Savage Beef

Timm, who was hanging out with DJ Akademiks at one of YB's recent tour stops, turned down the song due to the allegations and other legal issues he was facing then. That's at least according to 6ix9ine and he says he only offered him "10 bands." Kodak Black was also asked.

Overall, this entire story seems to check out as rumblings of a collab between two of the most controversial voices in rap were real about four years ago.

They even bled into 2024, but still nothing has come about yet.

One 6ix9ine collab that will surely never see though is between him and 21 Savage. 6ix9ine recently taunted the UK-born rapper in a chat with DJ Akademiks, claiming that he's better than him because he wasn't born in the U.S.

21 then went on to tweet a message about everyone being a in a race to be the corniest alive, which prompted fans to wonder if his subliminal shot was for the rainbow-haired MC.

Read More: Drake's "Not Like Us" Lawsuit Was Doomed From The Start

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 79.6K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.2K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.7K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 6.6K
Comments 0