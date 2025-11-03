6ix9ine Claims He Offered NBA YoungBoy $1 Million For A Feature

6ix9ine has some of wildest stories and it's really up to the fans to believe him or not. He's made a name off of being hip-hop's biggest troll, so his reputation precedes him. But this one may be universally factual. During an interview, he recalls offering NBA YoungBoy a lucrative deal to do a song with him.

Per the Bushwick rapper, he was willing to pay him $1 million for the guest verse. Per the conversation caught by DJ Akademiks, he wanted him to be the co-star on his 2022 track "GINE." Instead, the song would go on to drop as a solo single on April 15, 2022.

6ix9ine says that conversations at the time were strong and that they were real close to hopping in the studio. But it sounds like YB wanted the song to be a lot more positive in comparison to what the "GUMMO" rapper wanted.

In the words of the provocateur, "I’m not on no positive sh*t. I don’t wanna be positive."

YB might have backed out due to the real-life experiences that he incorporated into the single. After all, the song does speak on 6ix9ine's time with the Nine Trey Bloods, and we all know what happened there.

He also speaks on Lul Timm, a YB affiliate who was accused murdering King Von.

6ix9ine 21 Savage Beef

Timm, who was hanging out with DJ Akademiks at one of YB's recent tour stops, turned down the song due to the allegations and other legal issues he was facing then. That's at least according to 6ix9ine and he says he only offered him "10 bands." Kodak Black was also asked.

Overall, this entire story seems to check out as rumblings of a collab between two of the most controversial voices in rap were real about four years ago.

They even bled into 2024, but still nothing has come about yet.

One 6ix9ine collab that will surely never see though is between him and 21 Savage. 6ix9ine recently taunted the UK-born rapper in a chat with DJ Akademiks, claiming that he's better than him because he wasn't born in the U.S.