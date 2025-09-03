DJ Akademiks Links Up With Lul Timm At NBA YoungBoy Show

While attending an NBA YoungBoy concert in Dallas earlier this week, DJ Akademiks posed in a video with Lul Timm, who was previously accused of allegedly killing King Von in 2020. Police originally arrested Timm on murder charges, but reportedly dropped the case due to Georgia's "stand-your-ground" law. Regardless, fans on social media aren't happy with Akademiks for appearing friendly with Timm.

“AK begged Durk for an interview and this how he repay him? I don’t see how Ak has lasted this long in hip hop," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the clip. Another added: "Interviewed Durk then go hang with Lul Timm Ak is such a [snake emoji]."

As for NBA YoungBoy, he's currently performing on his 2025 MASA Tour (Make America Slime Again). He dropped the project MASA as his eighth studio album back in July.

Read More: Lul Tim Speaks On Police Shooting Him After King Von Murder And How That Changed His Life

Lil Durk's Arrest

The killing of King Von recently resurfaced in 2024 when authorities arrested Lil Durk. Prosecutors alleged that Durk orchestrated a plot targeting rapper Quando Rondo in an attempt at retaliation for the death of Von. While Rondo survived an attempt on his life, his cousin, Saviay'a "Lul Pab" Robinson, was killed.

His trial will kick off on October 14, 2025. Until then, Durk has been remaining behind bars after Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald rejected his $4.5 million bail package proposal back in June. The judge felt that Durk was allegedly trying to flee to Dubai before his arrest and may try to do the same if he's let out of custody.